Come rain or shine, West Monroe football players aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves up and get dirty in the trenches. On a rainy night at Don Shows Field, the No. 10 Rebels did just that by matching No. 18 East St. John’s physicality and then some in a 27-8 quarterfinal victory.
“That’s what we do at West Monroe,” wide receiver Matt McCallister said. “We get physical when we have to.”
On a night where the Rebels out-gained the Wildcats, 289 to 173 in total yards, and limited East St. John to just 58 yards in the second half, West Monroe separated itself with its physical play in the final quarters. Like a prize fighter strategically places body blows that add up during the championship rounds, West Monroe’s physical running style made the end zone much easier to find after a 6-0 first half.
And as for East St. John's offense threatening to score, well, that became less likely the deeper the Wildcats got into the game. Suddenly those big boy packages weren't opening up the holes it did in the first half.
“Once we felt like we could be as physical as them when they brought all those big boys in, our kids got a little juice in them and got fired up,” West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said.
Down 6-0 to start the second half, East St John received good field position out of the break thanks to an unsportsmanlike penalty by West Monroe. But when the Wildcats faced a third-and-short, West Monroe linebacker Jack DeBruhl recorded a tackle for loss to force a 3-and-out.
That set the tone. West Monroe’s first offensive drive featured four plays that covered 64 yards. West Monroe receiver Matt McCallister ripped off an 11-yard run, running back Josh Pearson bounced one to the outside for a 13-yard gain and fellow running back Derome Williams exploded from the line of scrimmage on a 39-yard touchdown run. With the rain pouring, Luke Stagg nailed the PAT, as the Rebels seized the momentum.
And Chauncey Lee made sure it stayed on the Rebels sideline with a tackle for loss that put the Wildcats behind the sticks on the ensuing East St. John offensive series.
And even when the Rebels were stopped in the second half, the special teams made up for it in the punting game. Peyton Todd downed a punt inside the East St. John 2-yard line midway through the third quarter, as the Rebels clung to a 13-point lead.
The Rebels' physical style took things a little too far, which warranted a personal foul penalty. Brock Harvey retaliated after getting shoved by an East St. John player, which drew an ejection. The Rebels, who lost defensive lineman Aiden Bellot earlier in the game to an injury, now had to play without another starter at the linebacker position the rest of the way.
“We have to do a better job of controlling our emotions,” Osborne said. “I understand if somebody hits you or pushes you, but you just can’t retaliate.”
West Monroe also lost offensive lineman Ragan Reynolds to a leg injury on the first play of the game.
Still, the Rebels took over in the trenches on both sides of the football. The more it rained the bigger the Rebels push got, but the harder the rain fell the more difficult it was for ballcarriers to hold onto the ball. A Pearson fumble in the third quarter erased another chance for the Rebels to extend their lead, but the wet ball doesn't discriminate.
In fact, it slipped through the fingertips of East St. John quarterback Marcus Jackson on a third-and-long attempt to give it right back to the Rebels. East St. John had just three yards of total offense in the third quarter. After Aidan Swanner and D’arrius Zeigler combined for a sack in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had negative yardage in the half with less than six minutes to play in the game.
Because of the Rebels’ stout defense, West Monroe’s average starting field position in the second half was at the 50-yard line.
With a 13-0 lead, West Monroe’s Hayden Federico recorded his first touchdown of his varsity career. Federico scored on a 1-yard keeper after filling in for Little, who took a helmet-to-helmet shot that knocked him out of the game.
The Rebels added another score 21 seconds later when Kade Pittard picked off East St. John’s backup quarterback Yoshua Mitchell and returned it for the pick six.
“Once we got our stuff down and got comfortable, we were able to control the game,” said Pittard after he put the Rebels up 27-0.
East St. John prevented the shutout with a Cortez Fisher 2-yard run with one minute remaining in the contest.
“We knew if we could just keep it close and continue to pound on them, we knew we would be able to take control in the second half,” West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said. “We knew they were extremely large and fast, but when you play guys that many plays on both sides of the ball it wears on you. I didn’t think we finished drives in the first half.”
Red zone woes for the Wildcats and a West Monroe fumble kept the scoring at a minimum in the first half.
After both teams exchanged punts to start the game, the Rebels faced a third-and-medium when the team took to the air. After struggling to pick up yards on the ground, Little threw an out to McCallister, who cut up field and picked up 31 yards. The very next play saw Williams break through the line of scrimmage untouched before he juked his way to the outside for a 27-yard score. The Rebels PAT was blocked, so West Monroe took an early 6-0 lead.
Williams rushed for 123 yards and two scores on 18 carries.
Wildcat sophomore running back Fisher made sure explosive plays weren’t a West Monroe exclusive Friday night. Fisher ripped off a 12-yard run and 23-yard run on the ensuing possession to get the Wildcats all the way to the West Monroe 25-yard line.
A false start followed by a Harvey tackle for loss and a slip by quarterback Jackson on third down, however, forced a 4th-and-24 situation.
The Rebels dove into their bag of tricks in the first half. Featuring the Pearson brothers package in the backfield, running back Josh Pearson attempted a halfback pass on third-and-medium, but the Wildcats played the ball in the air perfectly to force another Rebel punt.
West Monroe did something uncharacteristic of a Jerry Arledge defense on the ensuing defensive series. The Rebels lost containment. Jackson reversed field on an 18-yard run that had the Wildcats knocking at the red zone.
“You can call it over pursue but when they have scat backs like that, they can reverse the field and we didn’t do a great job on the backside,” Arledge said.
But West Monroe’s defense forced a 4th-and-3 at the 15. After East St. John lined up, the Rebels called a timeout before the crucial fourth down play. The Wildcats surprisingly elected to pass it on fourth down and the pass fell incomplete.
The Rebels had a promising drive on the ensuing series after Josh Pearson ripped off some hard-fought runs, but a Williams' fumble kept the Rebels from potentially adding to their lead. The Rebels defense once again did its job, though, and forced the Wildcats’ third punt of the half.
The Rebels and Wildcats combined for eight punts in the first two quarters of play. East St. John had five untimely penalties that hindered a first half the Wildcats edged the Rebels in time of possession. Despite racking up 115 total yards in the first half, East St. John was just 1-of-6 on third downs.
West Monroe is 21-2 in the third round of the playoffs and will now face district rival Alexandria Senior High in the semifinals after the No. 6 Trojans upset No. 3 Zachary, 31-28. West Monroe defeated ASH, 18-10, on Oct. 23.
“I think the first time we really came together was Central, so last week and this week, we’ve really been playing at another level,” McCallister said. “I know (ASH) will be looking for revenge, so we’ll have to come out even harder this time.”
