One night after a disappointing loss to Carroll in the Don Redden Memorial Tournament, the (11-4) West Monroe Rebels bounced back with a 58-45 win against a (15-4) Wossman team that was coming off of a 74-37 blowout win against Rayville the night prior.
West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said the Rebels performance in both the Carroll loss and Wossman win is a direct reflection of how strong basketball is in the parish this season.
“Coach (Casey) Jones will tell you, you can’t come out flat against anybody from Monroe,” Hill said. “On any given night, anybody in this city can beat anybody else. It’s a war every time you show up.”
Hill wasted little to no time subbing starters off of the floor for not taking a charge and not hustling back. He sent a statement to his team about what kind of effort was expected from his bunch for the four full quarters, and the Rebels got the memo.
“You asked me last night what we were going to learn from last night, and we talked about it today… There are some things that are non-negotiable with any good program. We did a lot of things wrong last night, and we told them if you don’t do them right tonight, you’re coming out. And so we set the tone early, and they responded,” Hill said.
West Monroe made it a point of emphasis to attack the rim and draw fouls underneath the goal early on. The strategy worked, as the Rebels made all nine free throw attempts in the first half.
Jadais Richard, who drew the tough assignment of competing with a 6’5” Pat Williams II and 6’7” Kamron Coleman, scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half. Richard had his own 7-0 run in the second quarter, which was highlighted by a difficult conversion on the and-one.
“We wanted to try and set the down and be downhill, but the biggest thing is we wanted to play with more effort than we did last night,” Hill said.
That run preceded a Chauncey Lee put-back followed by a Dakota Gasca layup right before the buzzer, as the Rebels took a 34-20 advantage into the locker room.
The Rebels came out with a purpose in the second half. While the Wildcats were reluctant to attack and willing to settle for outside shots — Jones shouted from the bench “attack!” midway through the third quarter — the Rebels continued to drive and convert near the rim. West Monroe’s 10-0 run in the third period was capped by a Gasca 3-pointer. West Monroe’s senior guard scored 17 points in the win.
Coleman left the game in the second half with an ankle injury.
The Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes to make it a 47-32 ballgame. Prior to that run, Wossman had just one field goal in the third period.
Wossman closed the gap to 10 points in the fourth quarter but could never get over the hump in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.