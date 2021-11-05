The popular HBO series “The Wire” cultivated the popular phrase, “If you come at the king, you best not miss.” The West Monroe football team embodied that phrase with a 42-14 victory against Ruston at L.J. Hoss Garrett Stadium Friday night.
With the victory, (6-3) West Monroe extended a 33-game win streak against the (8-2) Bearcats that dates all the way back to 1990 while simultaneously recording another consecutive District 2-5A title.
Because Ouachita defeated Pineville, the Rebels, Lions and Bearcats share the District 2-5A crown.
“It’s tremendously sweet,” Arledge said. “Ruston is a very well coached, good football team. An outstanding football team. But our kids accepted the challenge and came out and played their heart out.”
The word constantly repeated after West Monroe’s win against Ruston was “motivated.” The Rebel players heard all the naysayers all week, and thus West Monroe played with more enthusiasm than it has all season long. In fact, West Monroe starting quarterback Hayden Federico was driven since last Sunday when he saw a tweet from a Louisiana Sports Twitter account that predicted Ruston would win the ballgame.
“I ‘screenshot’ every picture that said we’d lose and every picture from friends and family. I read it every day,” Federico said.
West Monroe defensive back Jadais Richard said he didn’t seek out the negative comments, though he knew what was out there.
“We came out locked in, knowing what we had to do,” Richard said. “And we did it.”
Locked in and focused is the perfect way to describe the Rebels start to the contest.
West Monroe’s defense set the tone after B.J. Green produced a 20-yard return followed by a first down run by Devian Wilson that put the Bearcats in West Monroe territory. Brock Harvey's tackle for loss on a third-and-nine screen led to a Ruston punt that rolled into the back of the end zone for a touchback.
That’s when the Rebels offense went to work. West Monroe utilized an option read offense, as Federico and running back Chauncey Lee took turns gashing the Bearcats with their legs.
After a couple of first down pickups with Lee and Federico, the Rebels were set to punt, facing a fourth-and-seven. An encroachment penalty made it fourth-and-two from Ruston's 42-yard line, so West Monroe called timeout to talk about it. The Rebels then decided to pitch a sweep to running back Rayshawn Pleasant for a five-yard pickup. Three plays later, the Rebels faced a third-and-11 and Federico rolled out before hitting Brett Norris on the sideline with a perfectly placed ball to move the sticks. Shortly after, Federico used his feet to break the scoreless tie, as he shrugged off a Ruston defender on a 13-yard touchdown run. In total, West Monroe took six minutes off of the clock with a 12-play, 80-yard drive.
West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt saw on that drive what he hoped to see all season long — a Rebel offense that continuously moved the sticks.
“They heard all the doubters, and they knew we had yet to play our best football. So tonight it just showed how good we can be," Hunt said.
The Rebels produced 321 yards of total offense. Federico was 3-of-4 passing for 87 yards while also rushing for 48 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
The defense couldn’t let the offense have all the fun, though. On the ensuing drive, Paul Manning tackled a Bearcat defender for a six-yard loss before the very next play saw quarterback Jaden Osborne cough up the football and Tag Banks recover it for the Rebels at the two-yard line. After a penalty, Noah Norman scored from four yards out on the fullback dive to make it a 14-0 West Monroe lead.
A disastrous first quarter continued for the Bearcats, as Dyson Fields fumbled on the very next series and Javari Sanders recovered the loose football near midfield.
“Sometimes you make your own breaks, and maybe we made a few of them,” Arledge said.
The Bearcats mustered just 261 yards of offense in the contest.
The second quarter wasn’t much better for Ruston, as the Rebels cashed in on Bearcats’ second turnover. Pleasant tiptoed on the sidelines on a 17-yard run to make it a 21-0 advantage for the Rebels.
“On Monday, we had to make a decision whether we were going to go right or go left,” Pleasant said. “We all locked in and said we were going to do it for the city.”
The Rebels defensive front continued to show out in the first half.
Jaxson Snow and Wyatt Bagwell combined for a tackle for loss on third down. Facing a fourth-and-nine, Brady Beason dropped the punt and picked it up before sprinting for the first down. Ruston suddenly had some much-needed momentum before a penalty derailed the drive. The Bearcats come up empty after Beason converted the first down with his feet.
The Bearcats were held to 104 total yards in the first half. Ruston committed six penalties and turned the ball over three times in the first half.
“What did we do to stop them? We played football, like Rebels are supposed to play football,” Arledge said. “They played with great enthusiasm and great effort. Our kids were extremely motivated by Ruston.”
Schematically, defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said the defense shifted to a 4-3 instead of a 4-2 package for this Ruston Bearcat offense.
Late in the second quarter, an encroachment penalty on what was going to be a West Monroe punt deep inside its own territory continued what turned out to be another scoring drive for the Rebels. West Monroe quickly moved down the field with a 67-yard pass from Federico to Pleasant to put the Rebs inside the five-yard line with two minutes to go in the half. Federico scored on a QB sneak to put the Rebels in front, 28-0.
Ruston got on the scoreboard with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter. Bearcat fullback Devian Wilson broke loose on an 18-yard touchdown run to polish off a 12-play, 84-yard drive.
Another West Monroe three-and-out led to another scoring drive for the Bearcats. A couple of Rebel penalties assisted that drive that saw Wilson score his second touchdown of the night on a short fullback dive. That made it a 28-14 ballgame.
The Rebels defense put a halt to the momentum with a three-and-out, and Haikeem Buckley with his first carry of the night busted loose on a 52-yard run to give the momentum back to the Rebels in the final quarter. Pleasant capped the drive off with a five-yard touchdown run. Pleasant led the team in rushing with 77 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
Buckley scored from a yard out with 48 seconds left to punctuate the blowout win.
The Rebels clinched a home game with the victory and await to see who they will host in the opening round of the playoffs.
