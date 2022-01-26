The (14-7) West Monroe Rebels avenged a loss to Neville from earlier in the year while simultaneously breaking a 12-game Tiger win streak in Tuesday night’s 71-60 victory.
The win vaulted the Rebels back inside the Top 10 in Class 5A, while the (19-4) Tigers hold onto a Top 6 placement in the Class 4A rankings.
“There are so many good teams in Monroe that any time you knock somebody from the city off, it’s a good team win,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said. “Neville has so many guys back from that Top 28 run they had a year ago. That’s a great win.”
The Rebels were led by senior Jadais Richard, who scored 32 points and also had 12 rebounds. Dakota Gasca also provided 16 points and Paul Manning added another 12.
Neville’s P.D. McCraney had 32 points in the loss for the Tigers.
“Jadais played really well,” Hill said. “We did a good job of throwing the ball inside to him, and playing around him, the guards did a good job being patient and using him when he was available.”
While Richard is signed to play football at Vanderbilt, Gasca and Manning have started to receive offers from likes of schools like Millsaps and Arkansas Tech. That, of course, delighted Hill, who has been banging the drum for his players to get more looks from college programs.
“It’s fantastic for them,” Hill said. “Every kid, if they’re good enough to play at the next level, you want them to have that opportunity. I’m excited for them.”
The Rebels will close the loop on the first round of district matchups Friday when West Monroe hosts an (11-13) West Ouachita squad that has lost six straight contests.
After that matchup, the No. 10 Rebels will look to position themselves for a district title run despite starting 2-2 in league play. While they’ll need help after No. 6 Ruston’s 4-0 start in district, the Rebels, like No. 3 Ouachita and No. 2 ASH, are very much still in the hunt.
“Ruston has done the one thing the rest of us haven’t, and that’s pick up a big road win,” Hill said. “We’ve all played good schedules. ASH beat Ouachita, Ouachita beat us, and we beat ASH. Everybody is just kind of knocking each other around. It’s Ruston and then the rest of us right now, but I still think any of us could win it. It’s going to come down to who plays the best the rest of the way. But it’s not crazy to think a team with an 8-2 record could win the district.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.