West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill didn’t mince words after his boys basketball team surrendered a fourth-quarter lead to a district rival Tuesday night.
“They won this game in their preparation, and we lost it in our preparation,” Hill said. “We haven’t been good at practice for about a week. Sports are like your girlfriend. When you don’t treat them right, you lose them. That’s what happened to us tonight.”
The No. 8 (21-6, 4-2) Alexandria Trojans rallied to overcome a six-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the No. 11 (18-6, 3-2) West Monroe Rebels, 49-43, at West Monroe High School Tuesday. The Rebels and Trojans have now split district contests.
After leading 36-30 in the final period, the Rebels endured a scoring drought for six minutes and three seconds of game time. During that span, Alexandria went on a 13-0 run and swung the momentum completely in the favor of the Trojans.
“We had a bunch of shots that we missed,” Hill said. “If we hit some layups in transition, then we would have given ourselves a chance to win it.”
Latrell Holly put the Trojans on his back, as he scored nine of Alexandria’s 13 points during the run. With ASH leading 39-36, ASH recorded a steal, knocked down the ref, missed a shot, got a defensive rebound on the other end and finished the wild sequence with Holly converting a layup on the other end. West Monroe immediately called timeout, as ASH players swarmed Holly on the court.
Meanwhile, West Monroe couldn’t buy a basket.
It was a far cry from the Rebels’ third quarter. After trailing the entire game, the Rebels took their first lead on Keagan Moncrief’s second 3-pointer. That sparked a 9-0 run, where Jadais Richard made his presence felt inside. Moncrief led the Rebels with 13 points in the loss.
Like the fourth quarter, points did not come easy for the Rebels early on.
West Monroe produced just three field goals in the first quarter and scored two points in the opening five minutes of the second quarter.
“When you miss the layups that we missed, it drags your energy down,” Hill said.
Hill consistently hollered out new set calls to the Rebels, trying to find space against a suffocating ASH defense.
The Rebels play a deep bench, and Hill has said throughout the season that they just roll with the hot hand. In the first half, that was Josh Cobbs. Cobbs recorded an and-one in the first quarter, hit a couple of free throws and got an offensive put-back in the second quarter to help limit the damage.
The Trojans outscored West Monroe 11-2 at the start of the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead. ASH’s Holly scored 10 of those points, as he drained two corner 3-pointers.
Though the shots weren’t falling for the Rebels, ASH defenders did not allow many passing windows inside. Eventually, the Rebels found ways to penetrate and get shots at the rim. Dakota Gasca drained a floater late in the half before a Cobbs put-back reduced the Trojans’ lead to 21-18 before half.
