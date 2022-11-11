On a soggy Friday night at Rebel Stadium, the No. 12 West Monroe Rebels marked its playoff territory with a 45-6 victory against No. 21 Chalmette.
A fast start on offense accompanied by stingy defense paved a path for a dominant opening round victory. And if you ask longtime West Monroe fans, they might just call it par for the course. The (8-2) Rebels now have 28 consecutive first-round victories, ensuring a top 16 finish the last 28 years.
“I’m extremely happy for our guys,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said. “Sometimes it’s so easy to overlook that first step, and you can’t get to the second unless you climb that first one. I’m very pleased with their effort and performance tonight.”
But West Monroe kept the celebrating to a minimum Friday night. The Rebels quickly turned their attention toward No. 5 Zachary in a highly anticipated showdown in the second round.
“I’ve been marking this on my calendar since they released the bracket,” West Monroe quarterback Hayden Federico said. “I’m super excited. We fell one game short last year, and we’re not going to let that happen again.”
Zachary defeated West Monroe, 37-34, in double overtime last season after West Monroe led 21-0 during the contest on the road. The Broncos won the Class 5A State Championship with an unblemished record, but this season Zachary entered the Non-Select Division I playoffs with a 7-2 record.
Alabama commit Eli Holstein returned as the team’s signal caller this season and has Zachary on the track to win another championship. But the Rebels will have a say in the matter Friday.
“It’s real tough because he’s the real deal,” West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said. “He makes accurate throws. He usually has good receivers, and their offensive line protects him well. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Before the rematch, the Rebels handled their business with the Owls and dominated from the opening kickoff. The Rebels defense put Chalmette’s offense in reverse, as the Owls accumulated negative five yards of offense on the opening drive. West Monroe’s offense then took advantage of a short field, as Noah Norman rushed four times for 49 yards before Federico punched in the one-yard score to give West Monroe the early 7-0 advantage.
The Rebels next defensive possession saw Tyler Roark record multiple tackles for loss to once again set the tone, but Chalmette found success in the short passing game to move the sticks and enter West Monroe territory. Roark and D’Arrius Ziegler combined for a sack to disrupt the Owls momentum. Ziegler recorded two sacks on the drive to end what looked to be a promising drive for Chalmette and eventually return the football to the Rebels.
Once again, Chalmette didn’t offer up much resistance against the Rebels run game. Norman ripped off a 32-yard run to get his total to 95 yards in the first quarter before Gage DeJean broke loose on a 36-yard touchdown run. Norman and DeJean flipped in the backfield, as Norman played halfback and DeJean ran the ball at the fullback position. And it worked to great success en route to a 14-0 Rebel lead.
"We just felt like Noah had been taking a beaten at the fullback spot, and he has really good vision at the tailback spot," West Monroe offensive coordinator Kevin Davis said. "We felt like Gage is more of that straight-line runner with a lot of balance and so we looked at it this week. It really looked good this week."
Asked how he would grade the Rebels' backfield after making the transition, Davis said it was awesome to see the switch. DeJean, in particular, enjoyed it, as well.
“We’re getting ready for any situation that might come to us,” DeJean said. “Playing fullback was fun. I like getting in there and getting dirty.”
Norman led the team with 137 rushing yards on 12 rushes, while DeJean added 46 yards on four rushes.
West Monroe out-gained Chalmette, 382-96, in total yards.
West Monroe continued to rack up tackles for losses. Isaiah Harris and Jackson Snow took turns on the Rebels’ third offensive drive of the night. The Owls had just 38 total yards of offense in the first half.
Hayden Stewart and Hunter Myers joined the tackle for loss party on the ensuing defensive possession.
Chalmette got a break in the second quarter when West Monroe was punting near midfield. A high snap went through Daniel Lane's hands and was recovered by a parliament of Owls.
Taking over at the West Monroe 17, Chalmette took advantage of the Rebel miscue when Ethan Couvillon tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Rayone Russell. A missed two-point conversion made it a 14-6 ballgame.
“Chalmette didn’t come out and run the Wing-T like we had prepared for, so we had to switch gears. They tried to throw it around a little bit,” Osborne said. “So it took us a minute to catch our balance and once we did, and kids started lining up right, I thought we were fine.”
The Rebels responded quickly. Norman went over the century-mark with a 31-yard run before Federico connected with Martavious Ward on a 22-yard pitch and catch. That set up an eight-yard touchdown run from Federico to make it a 21-6 ballgame.
Federico later hooked up with David Moore on a 38-yard touchdown strike to extend West Monroe’s lead to 28-6. The Rebels took a 31-6 lead into halftime after Kareem El-Giar added three points with his 41-yard field goal.
The Rebels had an unconventional touchdown coming out of halftime. Moore caught a 21-yard pass from Federico but fumbled around the five-yard line. That’s when Ward jumped on the football in the end zone for the score.
Leading 38-6 midway through the third quarter, West Monroe’s reserves hit the field.
Garrett Frye tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Zach Folmar to extend the Rebels’ lead to 45-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.