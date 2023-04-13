Wade Simoneaux’s West Monroe Rebels (27-3) have never experienced a season without at least sharing a district title dating back to 2015. A 5-4 walk-off victory Thursday night over the Ruston Bearcats ensured the Rebels maintain that winning tradition.
Locked in a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning, John Pearson led off the inning with his 14th double of the season to set the table for the dramatic victory. Jack Cowan drew a walk to put runners at the corner with no outs, which ultimately ended Ruston starter Nick Robinson’s day on the mound. Left-handed pitcher David Griep entered the ballgame and faced fellow lefty Tyler Roark with the bases loaded and one out.
“Ruston played it perfectly,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “They got Trey (Hawsey) with some missed pitches and walked (Hayden Federico) with him being a switch hitter to load the bases and face a young lefty in Tyler. I called timeout and told him, ‘They have to come with a fastball here. Get off the knob and just put the barrel to it.’”
Roark obliged with the game-winning RBI single to give the Rebels an 8-1 record in district play and hand Ruston its second loss in the district. West Monroe can outright win the District 2-5A title with a win against Ruston on Friday but would share the district title with a loss.
West Monroe was cruising along Thursday night until, well, the Rebels weren’t. LSU commit Bradyn Garner and the West Monroe defense put the clamps on Ruston’s offense for five full innings, as West Monroe raced out to a commanding 4-0 lead before the dramatic sixth and seventh innings.
Pearson led the Rebels off in the first inning with his seventh triple of the season to immediately put West Monroe in business. The right-handed slugger has benefitted greatly from all the left-handed pitchers he’s seen in 2023.
“Ever since (Pearson) started using the middle of the field, he’s come on fire,” Simoneaux said. “We have some other guys who are struggling because we face every lefty on the planet. When John is seeing that tough righty, though, those lefties will have to take over the game.”
It was Pearson’s night Thursday, as he went 2-for-3 on the day with the extra base hits.
Jack Cowan put the ball in play in the middle of the field to score Pearson from first to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead.
Ruston’s Robinson tossed 29 pitches in the first inning, which more than quadrupled the freshman Garner’s seven pitches in a quick 1-2-3 opening frame.
Two walks and a throwing error on a sacrifice attempt scored another run for the Rebels in the third inning. Hawsey drew the third walk of the inning to load the bases with no outs. Robinson forced Federico to hit a pop-up behind home plate, but a wild pitch that followed scored the Rebels’ third run of the inning. West Monroe missed an opportunity to add a few more when Roark flew out to shallow right field, and Ruston outfielder Dyson Fields gunned a tagging Cowan down at home plate for the inning-ending double play.
The Rebels lineup was limited to just one hit through the first three inning, but West Monroe started making better contact in the fourth inning. The bottom of the order came through with two outs, as Hemi Humphries singled before Nolan Norris drove him in with a double.
Garner’s no-hit bid ended in the sixth inning when Wade Crawford blasted a double into left field. J.R. Tollett followed with a single and R.J. Brown laid down a squeeze bunt that scored the first run of the ballgame for the Bearcats. Garner collected the ball and went to home with it unsuccessfully, which placed runners at first and second with no outs.
“We didn’t get that out on the bunt, and I told them to give up the run and get the out. We specifically talked about that,” Simoneaux said. “But that will come in time (for the freshman). It’s good it happened to him there, because later on he’ll know when I say get the out, that means get the out.”
A walk on the next at bat ended Garner’s day, as fellow freshman Gage Carr got the ball handed to him to work out of the jam with the Rebels clinging to a 4-1 lead. Facing a batter with a 2-0 count, Carr struggled to locate and walked in another run on two pitches. With Fields at the plate and the bases still loaded, Simoneaux turned to the veteran Cowan to get the Rebels out of a tight spot.
“I thought Garner was in control, and with the way he was cruising, I didn’t want to get Cowan or Hawsey up in the pen,” Simoneaux said, reflecting on the tough sixth inning. “It got away from (Garner) in the sixth, and against a good team like that, it’s hard to stop that momentum. But he still pitched a heck of a ballgame.”
Cowan got a potential double play ball, but because of Fields’ speed, the throw was rushed after the flip at second base. The ball ended up in the Rebels’ dugout as two more runs scored to tie the contest, 4-4. Cowan settled in and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.
“He did that without getting in the pen too,” Simoneaux said. “During the timeout, I got him to throw some. But Jack is resilient. He’s done this before for us.”
Garner allowed four runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts through five innings pitched, while Robinson allowed five runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
The Rebels will hand the ball to Drew Ferguson looking to outright win the District 2-5A title in Ruston at 6 p.m. Friday.
