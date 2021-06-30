The West Monroe basketball program might not have participated in as many summer basketball camps as it has in years prior, but the reason for that might actually be a positive come December.
You see, the Rebels have more two-sport athletes than Kyle Hill has ever had as head coach of the basketball program. And though that left his roster depleted at times in the summer, it allowed for much younger players to gain valuable "game" experience. And if those two-sport athletes stay committed to playing basketball in December, it should lend a helping hand in West Monroe’s mission to compete for a District 2-5A title.
“We ultimately got what we wanted, which was seeing how these young kids respond to certain situations in different lineups,” Hill said. “But Dakota Gasca missed a couple games playing in a Europe league, and Jadais (Richard) missed for some of his recruitment stuff. And Paul (Manning) missed some for football stuff. It was situations where it benefited the kids to miss.”
Richard and Manning aren’t the only standout football players committed to play basketball this season. Recent Louisiana Tech football commit Rayshawn Pleasant is also planning on rejoining the Rebels on the court after missing last season following an ACL and MCL tear just before last football season.
“We’ve got some guys who maybe focused on football or had issues during the pandemic that want to come back out this year, which will be a big help,” Hill said. “Summer league is all about seeing what you got and where things start to fit after football is over. Nobody wins a state championship in summer league, but you can lose one.”
Hill’s motivation in the summer is all about teaching and allowing players to get comfortable playing with one another so when the basketball season rolls around, they know what to do on the floor. It’s also about development, which he oversaw again.
“Our rising sophomores did a really good job this summer,” Hill said. “Them as an entire class, plus adding those guys that didn’t play, that’s going to be big for our basketball team.”
The Rebels picked up some notable victories over the summer, like their wins against Tioga and Peabody, but as Hill noted, he’s sure those teams were missing players just like he was missing players throughout the summer.
The Rebels went 17-4 last season and return three players that started at one point in the season.
As Hill turns the page and looks ahead to a new season on the floor, the new mix of lineups discovered in summer basketball are sure to help the Rebels’ navigation through Class 5A this winter.
