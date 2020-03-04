West Monroe boys head coach Kyle Hill will tell you that any win in the playoffs is a big win, but all you have to do is take a gander at the reactions on social media to gauge just how big the No. 14 Rebels upset was over No. 3 New Iberia in the second round
The Rebels’ 48-38 road victory Tuesday night sets up a rubber match between No. 6 Alexandria and the No. 14 Rebels in Alexandria at 7 p.m. Friday night. Winner heads to the Top 28, so forgive Hill if he isn’t sitting around gloating over one of the biggest upsets in the state Tuesday night.
“We’re just trying to win the rat race right now,” Hill said.
West Monroe took one step forward in doing so with its defensive play. The Rebels shut down New Iberia’s guards, who entered Tuesday night’s game with a reputation for knocking down perimeter shots.
“One of those guys hit a 3-pointer on the second possession and then knocked down another 3-pointer on the third possession after a block,” Hill said. “After that, those two shooters combined for two points the rest of the game.”
Keagan Moncrief knocked down three 3-pointers off of Javion Richard’s assists in the second half, as Moncrief lead the Rebels with 13 points in the victory. Hill highlighted Richard’s defense as a big reason why the Rebels were able to slow down New Iberia, as well.
The Rebels knew exactly what they had to do to pull off the victory, which circled back to the Rebels’ scouting reports from coaches and focus amongst the players.
“Sometimes you’ve got to be able to say tough things to each other,” Hill said. “Things you didn’t want to hear about ourselves. That goes back to me too. They took our constructive criticism after Ouachita whooped us soundly over here, and we’ve been able to reevaluate ourselves.’
Even though West Monroe and ASH split head-to-head matchups this season — West Monroe defeated ASH 63-46 before the Trojans topped the Rebels 49-43 —Hill said Friday’s quarterfinal matchup is going to come down to which team is going to make the plays down the stretch.
