The start of January has been the unofficial start for basketball season for decades in Ouachita Parish.
Most of the media — both broadcast and print — typically ramp up coverage in January for the Don Redden Memorial Classic, which has been held at Ouachita Parish High School since its inception in 1994. The best teams from around the area compete annually in the tournament, and you better believe bragging rights are on the line every single time.
“It’s one of the most prestigious tournaments in our area every year,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “Everybody looks forward to it. Wossman, Richwood, Rayville, on and on… They look forward to this tournament because you get to say you won the tournament for a whole year. Now Wossman will get to say it won for two years…”
For the first time since 1994, the tournament will not be played in the parish due to COVID-19 and the hurdles it presents.
“That was a very difficult decision that we had to make,” Madison said. “We put it off as much as we could. It’s the tournament everyone looks forward to because it’s right before district and it’s the start of the new year. The competition is always good and the atmosphere is always one of the best atmospheres of the year. It’s disappointing, but it’s a situation we’re dealing with around the world.”
Madison also understands the value of the tournament for a Ouachita player, because he’s one of the few people who have both coached and played in the tournament.
“I’ve got so many memories of this tournament, but ’99 is my favorite,” Madison said. “It was my senior year and we beat Wossman when they had Derrick Zimmerman (Mississippi State). My other favorite memory was my first year as head coach in 2016 when we beat Wossman in the championship game. I guess both of my favorite memories involve Wossman.”
The experience for the players is important, certainly, but the tournament also serves as a big source for Ouachita’s basketball budget. Like all teams in the area, Ouachita relies heavily on its host tournament to pay for the majority of the expenses that arise during the season. With a big tournament like the Redden, Ouachita can traditionally get away with little to no fundraisers.
“It really does take on a lot of the expenses we incur,” Madison said. “So that’s a real big blow to our budget. We’ve already had one fundraiser, and we’ve got a couple of other ideas for some others as the season progresses.”
Ouachita players took part in a Hoop-A-Thon earlier this year, where players shot free throws for donations.
The Lions, who have been competitive but have suffered single-digit losses to Wossman, Rayville and Benton in succession toward the end of December, are hoping the experience will catch up with the youth movement that’s going on at Ouachita. Because Madison will be the first to tell you — there are no rebuild seasons at Ouachita.
“That’s the pleasing thing is that we have been in these games, but we still don’t want to lose,” Madison said. “We have a lot of new faces, and we’re right there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.