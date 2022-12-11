The Caesars Superdome is an annual trip for yours truly with The Ouachita Citizen.
Because no other parish team made the trip to New Orleans, Ouachita Christian was the sole reason for The Ouachita Citizen traveling down south to cover the LHSAA state championships this past weekend, but it sure was nice to see a Northeast Louisiana flare.
OCS captured its eighth state championship, and we have multiple articles online and in print about the Eagles’ victory. But I wanted to take a second to expand our coverage area for a column and give a few thoughts on Northeast Louisiana and the state championships overall.
Before we witnessed the Eagles take the field Thursday night, we got to sit back and watch two North Louisiana squads in Homer and Oak Grove slug it out in a defensive tussle. In the end, after a 17-0 victory for the Tigers, Oak Grove head coach Ryan Gregory led his team to earning its third state championship in the last four seasons. I know that puts a smile on a lot of old school football fans reading this, as though Oak Grove has embraced a spread style with Jackson Bradley at quarterback recently, the Tigers identity was, is and will always be smash-mouth football.
And one of the best players in the state shined on the biggest stage too. It’s always neat to watch the statewide media get their eyes on a player for the first time, and Kam Franklin, who at one point was averaging close to five points per game as a defensive player, lived up to every spoken word about him. The Oklahoma State commit led the Tigers with 12 tackles to go along with an interception and fumble recovery. Franklin might have been the most dynamic defensive player in all Northeast Louisiana, and I think Gregory said it best when he told me weeks ago that he might not ever coach another player in his career that has Franklin’s skillset.
Speaking of defense, Ruston came oh so close to winning its first state championship since 1990. Destrehan limited Ruston to just 180 total yards and forced three Bearcat turnovers. Ruston’s defense did an excellent job against Destrehan (limiting the Wildcats to just 11 first downs), but the Bearcats struggled to piece together consistent drives. The Bearcats also struggled early on with five false starts in the first quarter, and some of that looked to be championship jitters on the Bearcats part.
I will say this — I was annoyed by the constant reviews that took place during the state championship games, and no game suffered more from those than this one. Ruston suffered from multiple five- to 10-minute reviews while attempting to make a second half comeback. That needs to be fixed moving forward. I like that the LHSAA is taking advantage of the technology available, but perhaps we need to give coaches two challenges each for the entirety of the ballgame, rather than having someone’s momentum constantly disrupted for a play that might not warrant a review in the first place. Just a suggestion.
And though Union isn’t in our coverage area, Sterlington, Carroll, Wossman and Richwood fans know plenty about the state’s leading rusher Trey Holly. The LSU commit fell short of capturing that state championship ring, but he should take a lot of pride in leading the Farmers to three straight state championship games. Like so many before him, Holly’s journey further proves just how difficult it is to capture a state championship ring. I’ve admired Holly the whole way. He’s not only a tremendous player, but he’s a kid that works hard and lays it all on the line for his community. You can’t help but respect that.
As for the other games that had no ties to our area, I have to mention the record-breaking Lafayette Christian/St. Thomas More game that broek records. Courtesy of our friends at GeauxPreps.com, a total of six class/division records were broken in the game including: passing yards (both): 769 -passing TDs (both): 9 -total yards (both): 1,392 -total yards: (team): 769, LCA -TD passes (individual): 6 (tied), Sam Altmann, STM - total yards (individual): 585, Ju’Juan Johnson, LCA.
St. Thomas More also made an unbelievable comeback in the final minutes of the game. Down 10 points with a minute remaining, St. Thomas More rallied to beat Lafayette Christian 52-48.
New Orleans had it all over the weekend, friends. Thrilling comebacks, old school slugfests, spectacular individual performances, and yes, even heartbreaking results. It’s all what makes this sport so special to so many of us. In my eyes, high school football remains undefeated.
