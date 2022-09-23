The moment lived up to just how they imagined it. Sterlington has been a thorn in Carroll’s side since the Panthers moved up to Class 3A back in 2017. Seniors Amareya Greeley, Demardrick Blunt and Latrevion Christian have enjoyed halftime leads against the Panthers, but they’ve never experienced what it was like to actually take down the Sterlington Panthers. That all changed Friday night when (3-0) Carroll stunned (1-3) Sterlington, 34-20, at Panther Stadium.
“We finished it off today,” said Greeley, as tears poured down his face. “That’s all that matters. I love them boys.”
Greeley led all rushers with 175 yards on 14 carries in the victory, while Blunt recorded 134 rushing yards, 41 passing yards and 34 receiving yards. He scored three total touchdowns (passing, rushing and receiving in the victory).
“Ever since my freshman year until this year, it took us four years just to beat them one time,” Blunt said. “That lets you know they’re a very hard team to beat. We just beat the defending state champions. If we beat them, what is meant for us? It’s meant for us to go to the ‘ship and do something that hasn’t been done here at Carroll High School in a very long time.”
The Bulldogs took care of the football (minus a special teams mishap in the final minutes of the game), feasted on three Sterlington turnovers and rushed for 330 yards on 33 carries in a victory that looked less lopsided with two Sterlington touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game. Things were going so well that Carroll even converted a third-and-33 where Blunt ran through several Sterlington defenders on a 42-yard run. It was simply their night, and new head coach Brandon Landers undoubtedly got the biggest win of his young coahcing career in what many school officials from both sides believe to be the first time Carroll has ever beaten Sterlington.
“If you want to be respected, these are the type of wins you have to have,” Landers said. “We just put the rest of the district on notice. We’ve got a good football team, and we’re a work in progress.”
The Panthers totaled 358 yards in the loss — with Trammell Colvin recording 127 yards on 19 carries — but Sterlington was just 6-of-17 through the air in the loss. The Panthers also struggled to convert on third down with five conversions on 16 attempts.
Sterlington will lick its wounds ahead of a district matchup against Richwood Friday, but the season isn’t over. That’s Lee Doty’s message to his bunch following the disappointing loss.
“It’s only over if we want it to be over,” Doty said. “I ask our guys, ‘What’s your legacy?’ Maybe it’s to be the biggest turnaround in Sterlington history.”
The game started as well as it could have for the Panthers. Trammell Colvin’s first run from scrimmage released a week full of frustration and disappointment after a 52-20 loss to Oak Grove in Week 3, as he raced 43 yards from scrimmage to put the Panthers inside Carroll’s 30-yard line. Three plays later found Sterlington facing a fourth-and-three from Carroll’s 16-yard line. Quarterback Mason Lawhon faked the handoff and rolled to his right before finding John Barr in the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown strike.
Completing the perfect start for the Panthers was Sterlington’s defense not allowing a single yard on Carroll’s first possession. Leading 6-0, it was all Sterlington… until it wasn’t.
The Bulldogs offense was stymied with just six yards through the first 10 minutes of the first quarter, but then Greeley took over the contest. He kicked Carroll’s offense into gear as he broke several tackles on a stretch play to get to the outside and rip off a 57-yard gain. Facing a third-and-seven from the 17 shortly after, Division-I prospect Blunt dropped back to pass and hit Peja Roberts up the seam to tie the game. The extra point that followed gave Carroll a 7-6 advantage with 1:19 remaining in the quarter.
“I thought we tackled well the first two series and then we run a little blitz on the third series and we miss a tackle at the line of scrimmage and the guy ends up on the 20-yard line down here,” Doty said. “We also left 14 points on the table in the first half that would have been huge.”
The touchdown swung the momentum in favor of the Bulldogs, but the game completely flipped when Sterlington turned the football over.
Sterlington’s turnover woes started when Brody Belanger coughed up the football after a scrum near the 25-yard line. Ashton Scott jumped on the football, and after discussing whether or not Belanger’s knee was down, the officials ruled that it was Carroll’s football.
The Bulldogs offense continued to test Sterlington’s secondary, and they cashed in on the turnover when Blunt lofted up a 25-yard touchdown pass for Roberts to run right under in the end zone. Roberts’ second touchdown catch put the Bulldogs up, 14-6.
The Panthers fumbled on their second straight series, but this time 6'2", 270-pound Myron Thomas recovered the fumbled and rumbled 49 yards for the score to make it a 20-6 Carroll lead.
“We say good things will happen and bad things will happen, but just keep playing,” Landers said. “That’s the mantra we play by.”
Sterlington's tackling woes from the Oak Grove loss continued against Carroll, as Greeley broke several tackles on a 29-yard run before Blunt caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ralph Singleton, making it a 27-6 Bulldog lead. Blunt totaled three touchdowns in the first half, as he played both quarterback and receiver for the Bulldogs.
Down 27-6, Sterlington mounted an 11-play drive all the way inside the 10-yard line before the drive stalled on a fourth-and-short.
Greeley finished the half with 118 yards on five carries.
Sterlington’s defense forced a punt on the first defensive series of the second half to breathe new life into the Panthers. The Panthers faced a fourth-and-two from Carroll’s 14-yard line, and Doty elected to go for it. Belanger rumbled six yards to move the sticks on a series that ultimately saw the Panthers pick up two fourth-down conversions before stalling out at the 12-yard line.
Carroll burned more than five minutes off the clock with a 12-play drive to follow.
Scott recorded his second turnover of the game (an interception this time) in the fourth quarter to all but seal the victory for the Panthers.
Blunt extended the Bulldogs lead with a 36-yard touchdown run where he shrugged off Panther defenders, and Sterlington’s Dylan Downs scored from a yard out before Downs connected with Tanner Bostick on a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it a 34-20 final.
Following the win, Carroll will look to remain perfect when the Bulldogs host Bastrop Friday night.
"This showed all the work we’ve put in this summer and all the work those seniors have put in the last three years,” Landers said. “To knock off a ball club like Sterlington is big for us.”
