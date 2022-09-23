Carroll
The moment lived up to just how they imagined it. Sterlington has been a thorn in Carroll’s side since the Panthers moved up to Class 3A back in 2017. Seniors Amareya Greeley, Demardrick Blunt and Latrevion Christian have enjoyed halftime leads against the Panthers, but they’ve never experienced what it was like to actually take down the Sterlington Panthers. That all changed Friday night when (3-0) Carroll stunned (1-3) Sterlington, 34-20, at Panther Stadium.

