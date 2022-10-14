Marcus Yanez took it all in. He sat back and watched a veteran group of Richwood players celebrate a 44-8 victory against Wossman like it was, in fact, the school’s first win over the rival Wildcats since Yanez took over the program.
Players that saw the field as freshmen are now seniors, and they are flourishing with a 5-2 record. Richwood’s win total this year now matches the total wins the Rams have won under Yanez in his first three seasons (0-4 during 2020’s condensed season). It took time, but Yanez has finally built his program from the ground up. And Thursday night's win called for a celebration.
“(Resetting the program) was the first thing I thought of,” Yanez said. “I really do believe this is the first time we’ve been able to put an entire game together on both sides of the ball. Really all three phases. The defense played lights out. We had three interceptions, and Reshawd Roberts had a pick six early in the fourth quarter.”
Richwood led 16-0 at halftime, as the Rams defense put the clamps on Wossman’s offense. Wossman head coach Terence Cahee said he tried to tell his club all week long about the Rams’ improvement.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Cahee said. “I thought we played well at times defensively. At times I didn’t think we played physical enough. I thought Yanez did a really good job. Better Richwood team than they’ve been in the past. I tried to tell our guys to stop reading the social media stuff. They are a good team.”
Another contributing factor to the blowout win was one team getting healthier while another continues to lick its wounds. While Wossman continues to regroup without key players like Jayden Williams on the defensive line and versatile quarterback Travis Lynch, Richwood enjoyed seeing a healthy Dantavion Nabors return to the field at quarterback. Nabors completed five-of-seven passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while Andrew King connected on three-of-four passes for 12 yards.
As for the Wildcats, Tristen Wooten returned at quarterback, but it further added to the rotating door at the position.
“We’ve had four quarterbacks this year play significant playing time,” Cahee said. “I don’t know anybody else in the state that has had to play that many quarterbacks. Travis made us a lot different at quarterback. Not having him really set us back, not only at quarterback but he’s our kicker and punter, as well. And he’s one of our better receivers. Big Jay (Williams) is going to try and come back this week. Lynch will be back. He could have played, but just with the short week, I wanted to do right by the kids with everything that’s been going on with head injuries.”
Andre Williams and Jayleen Butler brought the thunder and lightning on offense. They helped the Rams control the flow of the game offensively, as Williams led the team with 99 rushing yards and two scores on 20 carries and Butler electrified with 69 rushing yards and one touchdown rush on seven carries. Butler also added four catches for 67 yards and another score.
Even though it was a blowout win, Yanez said Richwood still wasn’t perfect. He said the Rams didn’t capitalize on some long drives earlier in the contest, but it felt great to get a win against a rival.
Up next for Richwood will be a home matchup against (6-1) Union. The Rams defense will look to slow down Trey Holly, and if Richwood is able to pull off the upset, the Rams would control their own destiny in winning a District 1-3A title.
“To be honest — I haven’t even really thought about that. It’s just one game at a time,” Yanez said. “We know we have a perennial powerhouse coming in.”
