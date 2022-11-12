Richwood printed the shirts. And the coaching staff donned them. “Finish."
That was the focus of the team after three of the Rams’ four losses were by a combined five points this season. Trailing 8-6 against No. 16 Caldwell, the No. 17 Rams found a way to get it done on the road in a 12-8 opening round playoff victory.
“We’ve got a bunch of resilient kids, man,” Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said. “They know how to fight. They’ve been in fights this entire season. Close fights. For us to come out and get a close win, it feels good.”
Now the No. 1 team in Non-Select Division III awaits the (7-4) Richwood Rams.
Following Friday night’s victory, the No. 17 Rams will hit the road to take on No. 1 Many Friday night. And Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez and company couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.
“I know it’s a great football environment there,” Yanez said. “Coach (Jess) Curtis does a great job and has done a great job with that program for a lot of years. We’re playing the best team in 2A. Well, that’s nothing new. We’ve been playing against the best teams all year long. We’ve prepared our guys for what’s to come.”
Many enters the ballgame at 9-0 with a win against No. 1 Newman (Select Division III) on its resumé. The Tigers are led by USC commit Tackett Curtis, who is rated as the No. 6 player in Louisiana according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
You could see a lot of explosive plays between these two athletic clubs in round two, which would be a change of pace from the Caldwell game. Because of the weather, the Rams and Spartans slipped all over the field on a muddy playing surface.
There wasn’t much passing, and there were very few big plays made on offense.
“The wet field was a great equalizer,” Yanez said. “It was wet on both sides. The ball was slippery on both sides. This game came down to which team was most disciplined. Who was going to be able to overcome adversity? The first half we shot ourselves in the foot with dumb penalties. But we were able to put it together in the second half.”
Down 8-6 in the second half, Richwood decided to go uptempo, and success followed. The Rams called upon Jayleen Butler on an outside zone run to the left side, and he broke loose on an eventual 30-yard game-winning score. It was one of very few touches for Butler, who the coaching staff previously thought was lost for the season with a separated shoulder.
“We ended up getting a second opinion on his shoulder, and he has a sprained AC joint. So we’ve been resting him and prepping him. I’m sure he played with a tremendous amount of pain in that game,” Yanez said.
There might have been very few big plays on offense, but tackles for loss came in bunches for both squads. Earvonta Roe introduced himself to Caldwell’s backfield throughout the contest.
“This was a linebacker type of game,” Yanez said. “Who wants it more? The running back or the linebacker? And Earvonta just made a ton of plays in that backfield.”
The win signaled the first playoff victory for Yanez as Richwood’s head coach. It was one of many small goals for the 2022 football season, but it isn’t the end goal for the Rams. Richwood is looking to play upset when it goes on the road and takes on the No. 1 Tigers.
“We’re setting our sights high,” Yanez said.
