Sterlington could be winless and it wouldn’t make much difference for Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez.
“Sterlington is Sterlington,” Yanez said. “A lot of people can look at that 1-3 record if they want to. I won’t. They’re still a really good football team. I know that we’re going to have to meet their hunger to get into the win column. We have to meet that energy. We can’t look at their record and think this should be a win for us.”
The Panthers are 1-3, but Sterlington has sustained losses to West Monroe, Oak Grove and most recently an undefeated Carroll squad. Less than one year removed from going 15-0, Yanez is preaching to his club that the Panthers remain one of the most dangerous teams the Rams will face. And if last Friday says anything about his team’s maturity, the Rams should get the message loud and clear ahead of hosting the Panthers this Friday.
Football coaches are always anxious to see how their football team responds after a heartbreaking loss. “Don’t let it beat you twice” remains a common coach cliché that floats around following a disappointing result.
Yanez can rest assured his (3-1) Richwood Rams did not allow a hard-fought 27-26 loss to undefeated West Ouachita to linger in a 38-7 victory against North Webster last Friday night.
“It was a tremendous win for us,” Yanez said. “It’s always good to be able to start district off with a win against a talented team. And their skill guys were really fast. They were athletic up front too.”
Andre Williams and Jayleen Butler stood out in the Rams’ victory. Williams rushed 12 times for 156 yards and three scores in the victory, while Butler made one open field tackle after the next.
“(Williams) ran the ball so hard. He came over to the sideline and said, ‘Coach, the inside runs are there,’ so he just has a level of maturity about him for just being a sophomore,” Yanez said. “I took his word for it, and once we started doing that, we had a lot of success running the football.”
Andrew King started at quarterback, as Dantavion Nabors missed the contest with his lingering thigh injury. Though the Rams struggled to throw it consistently, Yanez said King still ran the ball effectively in the win.
“He has to improve his accuracy a little, but our identity as a team is to run the football,” Yanez said. “We’re crossing our fingers we get Nabors back this week, but that thigh has still been giving him problems.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
