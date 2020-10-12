It seems like it was just yesterday Richwood and Sterlington were neck-and-neck battling for supremacy in District 2-3A.
The Panthers got the better of the Rams in a 28-21 2017 contest to win the district championship, but Richwood got the last laugh that season with a 15-14 narrow playoff victory.
Richwood went on to play for the Class 3A State Championship that 2017 season, but following its defeat to West Feliciana in the state title game, Richwood has gone 3-19 in the games that have followed.
Meanwhile, Sterlington has ripped off a 24-5 record with a perfect district record since moving up to Class 3A in 2017.
One of those losses came at the beginning of this season against a defending state champion in Oak Grove.
The Panthers bounced back the following week with a 35-6 victory against North Webster, where Sterlington rushed for 215 yards on 44 carries. Jkeldric Miller rushed for 75 yards on nine carries, while Zach Crain added another 42 more yards on the ground.
It's basically what fans have come to expect from the rough and tough Panthers in district play...
"Every year Coach (Lee) Doty does a great job," Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said. "That coaching staff does a great job of coaching those guys up. It’s really not so much about what Sterlington does, though. It’s about can Richwood execute what Richwood does? This week, the focus will be on guys that will be completely bought in on Richwood football."
That's been the challenge Yanez has sent out to his team the last few weeks after Richwood suffered an opening week loss to Mangham and narrow defeat to Bastrop one week later. The Bastrop Rams feasted off of a late 46-yard Jabez Thompson pick six to seal a 28-12 victory last week.
Yanez said his team had far too many penalties that cost the offense from kicking things into gear against Bastrop, and after challenging his team's effort, Yanez turned to some younger players like freshman Michael Wright at running back.
"I’m at a point now where I’m going to put guys on the field that it means something to," Yanez said. "If that requires putting some of these young freshmen in the game that may not know about the game of football, but they want to get out there and play, that's what I'll do."
Veteran quarterback Michael Sherman led the Rams in rushing in the loss against Bastrop, and Yanez said Sherman and other veteran players still fought hard to the finish.
"I've never questioned Michael's heart to win," Yanez said. "And I thought our defense played strong for most of the 48 minutes."
Whether or not the Rams can slow down Sterlington Friday night may very well depend on how healthy Richwood is Friday. Rams star defensive back Calvin "C.J." Henderson kept Bastrop star receiver Semaj Tennant in check before having to come out of the game with a hamstring injury. Yanez said Henderson just tweaked his hamstring and should be ready to go for the big Thursday night matchup against Sterlington.
The Rams entered District 2-3A with a lot to prove in 2020. Richwood took its bumps and bruises in 2019 with the hopes of dishing out some punishment in 2020.
The (0-2) Rams get perhaps their stiffest test in district against (1-1) Sterlington, who has set the bar high since entering District 2-3A in 2017.
