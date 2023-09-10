Richwood (2-0) kicked its offense into overdrive during a 46-14 win against Rayville, and now the Rams will look to go 3-0 in a matchup against West Ouachita (2-0) Friday night.
Richwood moves to 2-0 ahead of West Ouachita clash
Jake Martin
