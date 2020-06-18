A Richwood football player tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said the player who tested positive was asymptomatic. Due to privacy laws, the identity of the Richwood Ram player was not revealed.
Yanez confirmed a report from the News-Star Thursday morning.
"The mother of the player contacted me and said that her and her son had tested positive after being around someone who had recently tested positive," Yanez said. "She actually told me during the workouts, so I dismissed the player and sent everybody home. We cancelled workouts for the day and I notified our principal (Sharilynn Loche) and director of safety with the school board (Marsha Baker) and Todd Guice (personnel director)."
Six players and one assistant coach that were all in the static group that was affected are now self-quarantining, while Yanez said the rest of the team has continued to work outside at Mackie Freeze Stadium. Ouachita Parish Schools guidelines require anyone exposed to COVID-19 to be cleared by a physician and produce evidence of a negative test before returning to campus.
"Fortunately we were able to maintain that static group," Yanez said. "What we do is those kids within that static group, they stay together the entire time with that coach. Fortunately, we only had to quarantine that group, while the rest of the players and coaches were allowed to come back the next day."
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine told The Advocate Wednesday that four schools across the state have reported positive cases, which included one school from North Louisiana.
Other than the positive test, summer workouts began on a positive note at Richwood. Entering his second season as the Rams head coach, Yanez said he noticed a difference in the way his teams approached workouts this year.
"We lost eight seniors from last year that contributed greatly to the program," said Yanez, whose Rams went 1-8 last season. "But we were able to play a lot of young guys last year. We went through our bumps and bruises, which were to be expected. I just thought it was important to plan ahead and plan for the future and get those young guys some game experience."
One key factor for that was bringing back junior varsity football at the school. That's something that Yanez addressed immediately once he took over.
"Our junior varsity consists of mostly freshman and sophomores so that's something that hasn't been here at Richwood that would lead to incoming freshmen seeking opportunities elsewhere," Yanez said. "By us scheduling games, these kids don't have to redshirt their freshman year and we can build in the right direction together. They might not be ready this year, but with that JV experience, a year from now those guys can be."
Yanez estimated 95 percent of his roster was coming back from last year, including nine starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
