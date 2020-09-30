The Richwood Rams have a dance partner.
That opponent came in the form of a Dragon...
"You talk about going from a low to a high in a couple minutes," Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said. "Something occurred to where Lakeside couldn't play, and I got a call from Mangham's coach. It just makes sense. It's not a far drive, and more importantly, the kids get a chance to play,"
After the Rams had to cancel their game against Franklin Parish due to a Patriot lineman testing positive for COVID-19, Richwood searched far and wide to find a new opponent for Friday night. But the Rams struggled to find an opponent until Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher reached out.
Mangham was originally scheduled to play Lakeside Friday night but will now make the short trip to Richwood. The coaches decided that they would not swap film of scrimmages since it's already Wednesday.
"We just agreed to go out there and play football," Yanez said. "Obviously, you want to scout your opponent. But you have to get good at what you do. That's been our focus here at Richwood this entire week. Let's make Richwood better. This is unprecedented, but it's either do this or not play at all. I don't think that's a tough decision."
