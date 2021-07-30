An hour before last Thursday's summer workout, Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez found himself running late for an interview with the local media. He had good reason. He was busy fulfilling a duty he takes seriously. He was picking up kids.
“I’ll pick up kids because I know when they’re here with me they’re safe,” Yanez said. “They know that they have men in their life surrounding them that’s going to love on them. Give them tough love when they need it, but they know at the end of the day, the coaches care about them. Getting them here in this field house, you hate to use the word sanctuary, but that’s kind of what it’s been.”
The football facility has been a safe haven for the Richwood football program during perhaps the most chaotic offseason in the history of the school.
Tragedy struck earlier this year when last year’s starting quarterback Michael Sherman, 18, was fatally shot on June 18. The death of the recent Richwood graduate took an emotional toll on Yanez and the entire football program. Deeply saddened, there was another part of Sherman’s story that still eats at Richwood’s head coach.
“Mike didn’t sign anywhere, and for a while he was going through some things. I remember texting him and telling him, ‘Hey, we still need to get you somewhere and coaches at Langston University liked what they saw on film,’” Yanez said. “They were going to offer Mike. About a week or two later, that’s when he passed. That’s the heartbreaking thing about it all. He had a chance to really improve his situation.”
After the news of Sherman’s death spread across the Richwood community, Yanez called his players up to campus on Saturday, the following day, at 2 p.m. Less than three hours later two more former players, Xavier Wright and Wesley Williams, were shot and injured.
“Once we got news of the drive by, we took off. I saw (Wesley) laying down, and it really messed me up, especially coming right off of Mike’s murder,” said Yanez with tears filling his eyes. “It’s been a lot. Wesley was up here yesterday, though, and he came up and gave me a big hug. Tyler (Junior College) is going to still honor his commitment.”
Yanez feels like the tragedy has served as a wake-up call to several current members on the roster. Senior receiver Antonio Taylor said it gave him and his teammates a new perspective on just how fragile life can be.
“It brought us all together, and to be able to communicate with each other more,” Taylor said. “And to be there for each other because we know at night when we lay down that we might not wake up.”
Yanez said the more his football players have been inside the athletic facility, the further they're away from the “nonsensical” violence. And he believes that’s been good for them both physically and mentally.
“I worry about these kids when they leave here, and when they’re not in my care, because there is just so much nonsense going on in these communities,” Yanez said.
Richwood has plans to honor Sherman this season by keeping his No. 6 and No. 10 jerseys hanging in his locker for the remainder of the year. Yanez said a football player won’t wear those numbers for a long time. There are also plans to have decals made for football helmets and shirts, as well, to honor Sherman’s memory.
“We want to honor Mike for what he did for this program the four years he was here. It’s the least we could do,” Yanez said. “We were fortunate to get some community support as far as assisting with the funeral costs and helping the family out with finances. I can’t imagine what they’re going through even now. We wanted to do our part to let the family know he was more than a football player. He was like a son to me… I’m not just saying this because of the situation. I’ve never coached a kid like Mike. I’ll tell anybody Mike was the most competitive kid I’ve ever coached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.