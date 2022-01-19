It was imperative for Rob Garlington’s River Oaks squad to get off to a good start in district play, and with Tuesday night’s 45-43 victory against Oak Grove, the Mustangs have started league play with a 1-0 record.
The game, itself, was sort of personal for Garlington. As a 1990 OCS graduate, Garlington had never beaten Oak Grove.
“Their head coach, Josh (Bradley), actually played against me. I’m older than he is, and he didn’t remember any of that,” Garlington said. “I didn’t say anything after the game. Maybe I’ll give it some time and joke with him at our district meeting.”
The Mustangs didn’t play the Tigers last season since it wasn’t required in River Oaks’ inaugural LHSAA season. Now in a new district with a 1-0 record, the Mustangs have improved to 10-10 overall and are playoff eligible at No. 10 in the Division IV power rankings.
But obviously, the final score tells the story… The Mustangs had to work for that district win. River Oaks trailed by one heading into the final quarter before pulling out the victory.
“We had a couple really big rebounds,” Garlington said. “Kole (Vandergracht) and Jack (Holbrook) made some really big ones late. Samonte (Williams) hit some clutch free throws, and Peyton Odom hit some big shots.”
Williams led the team with 16 points, while Eli Odom added 12 in the district victory.
