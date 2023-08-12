2023 High School Football-Vicksburg Porters Chapel at Monroe River Oaks Academy

MAIS game played at Woody Boyles Stadium, River Oaks Academy, Monroe, La.

Friday night’s season opener against Porter’s Chapel wasn’t the ideal start Bo Barton was looking for. Multiple early turnovers and a successful Porter’s Chapel onside kick dug a 22-0 hole in the opening quarter that the Mustangs struggled to climb out of, as River Oaks dropped its season opener in 8-man football, 66-38. Still, Barton saw the positive side of it — the players never quit fighting even after falling behind, 36-0.

