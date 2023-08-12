Friday night’s season opener against Porter’s Chapel wasn’t the ideal start Bo Barton was looking for. Multiple early turnovers and a successful Porter’s Chapel onside kick dug a 22-0 hole in the opening quarter that the Mustangs struggled to climb out of, as River Oaks dropped its season opener in 8-man football, 66-38. Still, Barton saw the positive side of it — the players never quit fighting even after falling behind, 36-0.
River Oaks drops season opener to Porter's Chapel Academy
Jake Martin
