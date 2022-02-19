The River Oaks Mustangs boys basketball team would have made it in 2021.
Postseason play would have been a reality for the Mustangs in 2021 had River Oaks been eligible to make the playoffs. Instead of complaining about the situation after switching over from the Midsouth Association of Independent School to LHSAA a year ago, the Mustangs got after it again in 2022. And after a 16-13 record and No. 10 unofficial power ranking, the Mustangs are headed to the LHSAA playoffs.
“This is really our first year to be able to play for the postseason, so this year we felt like we were playing for something,” River Oaks head coach Rob Garlington said. “We qualified for that last spot last year, so I wanted to make a tough schedule to put us in position to compete in this district. We finished third, and I’m proud of that. We were right there in the running.”
Along the way, senior Eli Odom has filled up the stat sheet, and he’s only a few points away from achieving the 1,400-point mark in a River Oaks uniform. Playing alongside his brother, Peyton, Eli has shown what it takes to be successful in District 2-1A.
“(Scoring 1,400 points) doesn’t happen often,” Garlington said. “He put in a lot of work to get to that point. When he came to us he had some skill, but he got in the gym and worked and earned it. Everybody that we play, they scouted us and know who are players are. He’s had to earn those points as a three-year starter.”
The Mustangs, like everyone else, will find out their playoff destiny this weekend when the brackets are released.
