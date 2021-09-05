When two former MAIS teams turned LHSAA members collided last Friday night, Glenbrook got the better of River Oaks in a 59-28 affair.
Two touchdown runs of 40 yards or more and a 41-yard punt return highlighted a first quarter that allowed Glenbrook to jump all over River Oaks, 28-0.
The Mustangs were limited to just 118 rushing yards and 35 passing yards, while Glenbrook totaled 399 yards and never punted in the lopsided victory.
Trailing 42-0, River Oak's Jack Skipper caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Odom for the Mustangs' first score of the year. Odom accounted for three scores in the loss, as he rushed for another and had an 86-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
Wesley Payne also had a kickoff return score for the Mustangs, as he scored from 85 yards out.
The Mustangs will look to get back on track Friday night with a road contest against Tensas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.