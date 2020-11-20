The River Oaks Mustangs finished the 2020 regular season on a high note, as Nick Parrino and the offense ran all over Lincoln Prep in a 42-8 victory Friday night.
Parrino rushed for 217 yards and four scores to allow the Mustangs to finish the season with a 4-2 record in their inaugural LHSAA season.
“This has been a great group to be around,” River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah said. “Most of these guys I’ve had since the sixth grade, and then you add Shamar (Williams) with them, it’s been really special to me. I think this season will mean a lot to them too.”
The Mustangs jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run from Williams. River Oaks extended its lead in the second quarter when Parrino broke through the line of scrimmage untouched on a 4th-and-1 from Lincoln Prep’s 21-yard line. Parrino’s 21-yard score gave the Mustangs a 14-0 advantage after Parrino followed that score up with a successful 2-point conversion.
“We were resting Ousman (Amadou) so he could play defense, and Nick really stepped up,” Hannah said. “Ousman got banged up pretty bad last week. Shamar went in and scored quick, and we started pounded the ball and just kept feeding (Parrino).”
River Oaks scored through the air just before the half as a screen play from Peyton Odom to Samonte Williams.
Parrino’s 26-yard run in the third quarter extended River Oaks’ lead to 28-0 before he found the end zone again on a 30-yard run later in the quarter. Parrino’s 30-yard score was set up by a Miguel Gonzalez interception.
After the game, Hannah wanted his seniors to know how proud he was of their work ethic and attitude to grind away during a chaotic 2020 season. He also wanted his younger players to know the challenge that awaits them moving forward.
“We are really excited about the opportunity to play (in the LHSAA),” Hannah said. “It’s an opportunity to get more kids at River Oaks. I think we will have growing pains with the eligibility rules. But this year was exciting. Now we have to come to reality and start rebuilding. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and I think our kids are too.”
