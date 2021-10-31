Always the first to deflect attention, Hannah shies away from the limelight, but after picking up his 200th victory in his head coaching career last Friday night, he had to do perhaps what he hates most: talk about himself.
“We’re excited, but we’re just excited about the win,” Hannah said. “It’s just been a great experience for me and my family. The school has been good to us. We’ve had three children who have graduated from here and have gone on to have successful lives.”
Hannah has won two state championships ('05, '10) while amassing his 200-113 head coaching record at River Oaks. Hannah was part of another state championship as a defensive coordinator years prior. He has served as the school’s headman since 1994.
Hannah’s 200th win came against Sicily Island, as his Mustangs battled back from running a gauntlet against the four top teams in the district — Cedar Creek, Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove and St. Frederick — to beat Sicily Island, 10-6.
Aidan Parker kicked a 30-yard field goal for the Mustangs in the first quarter, and quarterback Peyton Odom found the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give the Mustangs a 10-0 lead.
River Oaks’ defense gave up a score in the fourth but closed out the victory for the Mustangs. River Oaks allowed just 187 total yards in the win, while the Mustangs rushed for 180 yards as a team in the defensive struggle.
The win moved River Oaks to 3-6 on the season, and the Mustangs are hoping to make it 4-6 against Delhi to close out their second season in LHSAA play.
“They were so excited last night,” Hannah said on KMLB’s “The Locker Room” show. “I hope to see their excited faces again after pulling one off like they did.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
