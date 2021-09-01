Robert Hannah would like to open with a cupcake to start the season, just as much coaches would, but that's not what he anticipates come Friday night.
The River Oaks Mustangs will open with Glenbrook Friday night. The Apaches went 5-5 a season ago, and Hannah is preparing to face a stout Glenbrook squad in 2021.
"They look like they've picked up some bodies," Hannah said. "I'm expecting a battle."
River Oaks enters the contest with some momentum after a 21-0 victory against Beekman Charter last Friday night. Peyton Odom scored three touchdowns in the win for the Mustangs. One was a quarterback sneak and the other two resulted in rollout passes that resulted in busts for the Beekman defense. Odom took it himself into the end zone on both plays.
"I thought we were a little bit soft in that first quarter, but in the second quarter, we got a little more aggressive. Eli Odom really started to turn it up on the line," Hannah said.
Franklin Simpson was the Mustangs leading tackler on defense, while Jack Holbrook jumped on a loose fumble for River Oaks.
River Oaks will challenge Glenbrook on the road Friday night.
