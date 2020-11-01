River Oaks’ fast start against Plain Dealing in a 41-22 victory Friday night paved the way for the Mustangs’ second consecutive victory.
The Mustangs found the end zone in the first quarter with two touchdown runs from Shamar Williams. Williams scored from 16 yards out and from 15 yards out to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.
Plain Dealing found the end zone in the second quarter with a Kronin Purry 13-yard pass to Cadarius Johnson to cut River Oaks’ lead in half.
Payton Odom’s 8-yard rush later in the quarter put the Mustangs back on top by 13 points in the Friday night clash. Purry and Johnson connected again just before half on a 6-yard touchdown to make it 21-16.
In the third quarter, Williams scored on a 30-yard run to extend the Mustangs lead, but Plain Dealing came right back with a one-yard scamper from Perry to make it 28-22.
River Oaks’ defense clamped down on Plain Dealing in the fourth quarter, as the Mustangs outscored the Lions, 13-0, in the final quarter.
Williams scored on a 31-yard rush and then returned an interception 30 yards to score his fifth touchdown of the night.
The Mustangs will host Beekman Charter Friday night before playing Beekman Charter again on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.