The buzz was palpable.
Led by a 217-yard performance from Nick Parrino, a 42-8 victory against Lincoln Prep gave the River Oaks Mustangs a 4-2 winning record in its inaugural LHSAA season. Even an old school coach like Robert Hannah forced himself to stop and appreciate the success, and he still reflects on it fondly.
“It was fun because that group felt like, ‘Gah, I don’t get to be All-District,’ and they knew they were really good,” Hannah said. “They bought in and wanted to prove a point that we could play in the LHSAA.”
2021 will be different. River Oaks, now a member of District 2-1A, will be eligible for any and all postseason honors in the district. But the Mustangs also find themselves against some of the best teams in Class 1A with roughly 20 players suiting up.
“I think Oak Grove might dress 90. I’m trying to figure out where to dress all my kids,” Hannah said with a smirk.
Hannah knows his squad will fight an uphill battle with the lack of numbers. Playing teams like Cedar Creek, Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove and St. Frederick — four straight weeks during the season, by the way — after losing seven crucial seniors from a successful 2020 might create some turbulence this fall. But River Oaks never expected the transition from MAIS to the LHSAA to be easy.
“Whether MAIS or LHSAA, it’s still football,” Hannah said. “We did a good job picking opponents and everything, but this year they’re throwing us into the fire. I was hoping for realignment myself just to get rid of some of those people. But it doesn’t matter. You still have to put 11 out there. It’s all still a work in progress.”
Serving as the head coach at River Oaks since 1995, there isn’t much Hannah hasn’t seen throughout his coaching career. But this move certainly brings upon new challenges. And he welcomes them.
“The coaches I’ve met seem like a good group,” Hannah said. “I haven’t gotten to have a lot of interactions, but that’s part of the fun for me is learning how different schools act and how others behave.”
Though the four aforementioned squads will pack a punch on the field in 2021, Hannah is hopeful they’ll pack the stands at River Oaks over the next couple seasons. No longer having to make long road trips to play against Mississippi schools, River Oaks gets to make short drives and welcome in fans even from the same parish for rivalry matchups. River Oaks, like mostly every other school during the pandemic, took a hit with its gate last season, and Hannah believes playing more local schools will benefit the school financially.
River Oaks felt the move to the LHSAA was necessary, and whether growing pains are inevitable or not, Hannah expects a positive experience in the school's new association.
“Hopefully it will help us attract new kids,” Hannah said. “River Oaks needs to grow again to get back to where it was. OCS and St. Fred’s success has made it really hard to get kids. We want good kids for academics, and it doesn’t hurt to have good athletes. I want these kids to have a good experiences. I’m at the point where wins and losses are really important, but seeing these kids grow is really important too.”
