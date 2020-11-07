The River Oaks Mustangs are rolling.
A 35-6 victory against Beekman Charter marked the Mustangs' third consecutive victory against an LHSAA opponent. If you ask River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah, the move to the LHSAA has proven to be a major positive, even if it didn’t start out that way.
“Each group is different, and the way the kids are working is part of what makes it enjoyable,” said Hannah, who has coached at River Oaks since the mid-1990s. “Main thing we’re excited about is we’re seeing improvement. The kids have taken on this challenge well. They’ve overcome adversity, and their attitude is what has made this very enjoyable.”
The Mustangs, after making the switch to LHSAA play from MAIS in the offseason, stumbled with losses to Caldwell Parish and Sterlington’s junior varsit out of the gate. Since then, the Mustangs have ripped off wins against D’Arbonne Woods, Plain Dealing and now Beekman Charter.
After scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 200-plus yards against Plain Dealing, Shamar Williams found the end zone on multiple occasions again in the win against Beekman Charter. Williams, a senior for the Mustangs, is playing his first season of football.
“His dad came to us and said he wanted his son to play in a different environment this year, and his brother had played football before,” Hannah said. “So he came to us as a basketball player looking to play corner. We told him he’d have to play both sides of the ball, and thank goodness we did. He’s become a really good running back. He’s got that raw speed, that gift that God gave some kids and not everybody else. He has a desire to get better.”
Williams found the end zone twice in the first quarter, as he scored on runs of 48 and 28 yards. Ousman Amadou’s 12-yard rush in the second quarter gave the Mustangs a commanding 21-point lead.
Peyton Odom connected with jack Holbrook before halftime on a 15-yard touchdown pass, and Amadou found the end zone for the second time on the night with a two-yard rush in the third quarter.
River Oaks rushed for 200 yards in the victory.
The Mustangs will play Beekman Charter again this Friday, as the two scheduled a home-and-home in the summer when both squads struggled to schedule opponents. River Oaks also picked up another game, as the Mustangs will host Lincoln Prep on Nov. 19.
