River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah challenged his offensive line and defensive line ahead of a matchup against Tensas last Friday, and those units answered the call in a 34-12 victory.
The (1-1) Mustangs recorded their first victory of the season by taking advantage of the mismatches they had in the trenches
“I thought (Tensas) was a little young up front,” Hannah said. “Their main kids are skill people that are dangerous. The speed they had was kind of scary. That was the concern going into the game. But for most of the game, we did a good job of containing them.”
Not only did the offensive line and defensive line pave the way to victory, Hannah saw his quarterback Peyton Odom grow in the win. Odom scored five touchdowns in the victory. He found the end zone in the first and second quarter on short runs, which put River Oaks up, 14-0, at halftime.
Odom connected with Jack Holbrook on a 12-yard touchdown pas in the third quarter, as the Mustangs took a 20-0 advantage into the fourth quarter. Tensas’ Kenderic Giles scored on long runs in the fourth quarter, but Odom matched his production in the final frame with a 54-yard rush and four-yard score.
River Oaks totaled 302 yards of total offense (249 rushing) while holding Tensas to just 231.
After the win, Hannah said his players deserved to enjoy the first victory of the season.
“They were excited about it,” Hannah said. “I told them to enjoy it. It’s great. When we get back Monday, we’ll forget about. They’re growing slowly but surely.”
