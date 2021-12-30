Sterlington head coach Paul Glynn made no excuse after the Panthers suffered a 63-56 defeat against a Class 1A squad.
Instead, Glynn gave credit to the River Oaks boys basketball team for playing the game the right way.
"Rob (Garlington) does a great job, and in the coaching profession, you know who coaches and who doesn't. That man coaches," Glynn said. "He had a great game plan. They do what they do, and they don't do anything extra. We hit a flat spot in the second half, and they turned it on. I thought our kids competed really hard."
River Oaks trailed by 15 points but rallied in the second half. After taking a lead late, the Mustangs were able to hold off the Panthers with timely 3-pointers from Payton Odom and Samonte Williams. Lance Fuller made clutch free throws down the stretch, as well.
"Payton has really been our engine that makes everything go," Garlington said. "He's our facilitator. His brother Elijah Odom and Samonte Williams have been big for us all year too. We're just a well-rounded group. We've got a group of upperclassmen that's been with our program a while. We've been trying to build this program up for years now. We're unselfish when we play our best."
River Oaks improved to 7-6 before dropping a contest to Bastrop, 67-55.
"I made a tough schedule with intention," Garlington said.
Sterlington did have an excuse for the loss if Glynn wanted to use it. Cliff Jones, who went to watch Mississippi State play Texas Tech in the bowl game, did not play in the contest.
Glynn said Jones reached out after the game and said he'd be home and ready to play for the following contest against Oak Grove, and the Panthers needed every bit of the contribution to edge the Tigers, 42-41, the next day.
"It looked like football season part two," Glynn said, laughing. "It was a bit rough. Oak Grove shot the three-ball incredibly well. But just being able to grind one out was big. We hadn't been able to push one over the edge this year."
Jack Mitcham led the team with 13 points in a win that allowed Sterlington to move to 10-8 this season.
Right now, the Panthers are still trying to mesh the old with the new, just like many other schools across the parish.
"It's a blessing for the football team to go 15-0 because what you got is now we have six winners walking into the locker room," Glynn said. "But now it's blending mode."
Sterlington will head over to River Oaks for a rematch Monday.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.