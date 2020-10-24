The River Oaks Mustangs earned the right to celebrate long and hard Friday night after picking up the school’s first victory in the LHSAA ranks.
A 14-0 win against D’Arbonne Woods set the scene for a joyous occasion at River Oaks High School.
“The players were excited,” River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah said. “It’s a Friday night win, and they haven’t had that many lately. I was pretty happy about it because we had gotten beat by Sterlington (JV) and then got beat up pretty good by Caldwell. We were looking forward to playing somebody our size.”
It was a defensive slugfest between River Oaks and D’Arbonne Woods, but the Mustangs busted loose on two long scores. Shamar Williams ripped off a 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Miguel Gonzalez had a 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
River Oaks totaled recorded 163 total yards in the victory, while the Mustangs defense limited D’Arbonne Woods to just 79 yards on the night.
Hannah found a replacement opponent for next Friday, as (2-2) Plain Dealing will travel to take on the Mustangs Friday night.
(0) comments
