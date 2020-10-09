It might be hard to find a person, or team for that matter, that's having a grand 2020.
Sure, there are some teams that gotten off to a nice 2-0 start like Ouachita Christian, but this season is far from an ideal one for coaches looking to fill their home stadiums.
And then there are other teams that simply can't catch a break. River Oaks falls in line with that category. Of course, it's been well documented the Mustangs' switch from MAIS to LHSAA came at an inopportune time, but as the LHSAA kicked off its season, the Mustangs had no Week 1 opponent and a short-notice opponent in Caldwell Parish in Week 2.
Against a 3A Spartans team that won 10 games last season, the Mustangs had its fair share of struggles in a 33-6 loss.
"We didn’t look like we knew what we were doing, early on especially," River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah said. "They had an onside kick right off the bat, and we didn't handle adversity well."
It wasn't all bad for the Mustangs in the loss. Ousman Amadou-ide made plays in the contest, and Miguel Gonzalez recorded an interception.
River Oaks will look to get back on track next week against Sterlington's junior varsity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.