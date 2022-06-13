Folks often say you never want to be “the man” that follows “the man.” Well, Daniel Vanderberg faces that daunting task at River Oaks. But that’s not the only challenge awaiting him this offseason.
River Oaks’ first-year head coach has embraced the difficulties that accompany coaching a smaller 1A football team, as opposed to a team like Calvary Baptist, where he served as an assistant for six seasons.
The Cavaliers, which had such strong numbers that it will now be considered 2A in 2022, had the benefit of 80-plus football players on turf. Now Vanderberg takes over a River Oaks program that still has Hannah’s imprint on the grass field.
“At River Oaks, we’re always lower on the numbers compared to the hierarchy, where Calvary may have been at the top when I was there,” Vanderberg said. “So depth is the main thing, but it’s been fun.”
Vanderberg spent the last six seasons as a defensive backs coach at Calvary Baptist before joining River Oaks in an assistant role earlier this year. While jumping on to become the new defensive backs coach, another opportunity presented itself to Vanderberg.
“They presented me with the athletic director role, as it was available, and I accepted it,” said Vanderberg, who became the school’s athletic director and head coach at the age of 34.
Hannah stepped down as head coach last month after serving as the school’s headman for 28 years. Hannah joined Mike Rainwater’s staff at West Ouachita as the new defensive coordinator for the Chiefs in May.
"It was hard to do, but something had to be done I guess," said Hannah about stepping down as River Oaks head coach last month. "I'm done at River Oaks, and I wish them the best. I'm always going to care about that school."
Vanderberg played under Hannah less than two decades ago. In fact, Vanderberg was part of the 2005 state championship team.
“I can’t give this school as much as it’s given me,” Vanderberg said. “The hardest part is following someone like Coach Hannah. He’s what every kid should strive to be like. For anyone to follow him in those steps, and he has the field named after him, it’s going to be tough. But I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Vanderberg is still drawing inspiration from his playing days at River Oaks, as he estimated around 25 players on the current roster. The Mustangs will have six returning starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 4-6 squad, but young players will have to step up and contribute.
“When we won a state championship in ’05 here, we had a freshman that had to step up,” Vanderberg said. “He plugged into the role, and we were still able to win a state championship.”
After graduating from River Oaks in 2006, Vanderberg joined West Ridge as a student coach before attending ULM. He became the head soccer coach with the Mustangs in 2013 and coached defensive backs before heading to Calvary Baptist to serve as an assistant football coach and head powerlifting coach.
“I started the powerlifting program over there,” Vanderberg said. “A lot of people didn’t even know what it was. We were either the first or second powerlifting team in all of Shreveport and now the majority of the schools have a team. We did it to make sure the kids were competing in the offseason if they’re not running track, playing baseball or another sport to develop another skill set.”
Vanderberg said the school intends to have powerlifting next year, but his football players have already spent a lot of time with their new head coach in the weight room.
“I took over weights all spring, so I’ve already built that rapport with the kids,” Vanderberg said.
A new era for River Oaks will kick off when the Mustangs host Beekman Charter on Sept 2.
