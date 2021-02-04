Shamar Williams admittedly almost threw in the towel.
Williams, who defined himself as a basketball player first, gave football a shot as a senior. The timing couldn't have been stranger, as the season would be played during a pandemic with River Oaks piecing together a schedule for its first season in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
And after the Mustangs got hammered against 3A’s Caldwell (33-6) — a game in which River Oaks' only score came from the defensive side of the ball — Williams was ready to start dribbling his basketball again.
“I ended up staying because I wanted to keep going,” Williams said. “The next game (D’Arbonne Woods) we ended up scoring a couple of touchdowns and won, so that was fun.”
Williams scored his first varsity touchdown with the team on a 57-yard run. Despite his inexperience, Williams was a natural. As the younger brother of Sam Williams, who graduated from Ouachita in 2012 and has played in the Canadian Football League, Williams felt comfortable manning the same position as his brother, cornerback.
“I came over to the football team just to play cornerback, but then coach saw how fast I was and made me play both sides,” Williams said. “So all of a sudden I was the team’s running back.”
Williams made the decision to play football because he wasn’t getting a scholarship on the hardwood, so after giving football a try and gaining success after a couple bumps in the road, River Oaks senior athlete started to make waves.
His most memorable performance came when he ripped off a five touchdowns against Plain Dealing in the Mustangs second-ever win in the LHSAA.
In River Oaks first year of LHSAA football, the Mustangs went 4-2. In those six games, Williams recorded 624 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. And with that success came opportunities to play at the next level.
Williams reached out to junior colleges all around, and after being invited to tour Southern University at Shreveport, Williams knew what his next destination ultimately was.
“The campus is new, and I liked the coaches and players that I met with,” Williams said.
Williams took a chance and challenged himself to perform in a sport he never played before. Months later he signed the dotted line to represent the Mustangs on the gridiron for years to come. Williams can attest, sometimes good things happen when you take chances.
