The River Oaks Mustangs overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Montgomery, 48-42, Friday night and improve to 2-2 on the season.
The Mustangs’ victory featured a seven-touchdown performance from quarterback Peyton Odom. And he did it with his legs and feet Friday night.
Odom recorded 238 rushing yards on 19 attempts and completed 8-of-11 passes for 126 yards in the victory.
"He did everything he possibly could for us to win the ballgame Friday night," River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah said. "He just didn't want to lose the game. And the offensive line played really well too."
Odom connected with Jack Skipper on a 12-yard pass to put the Mustangs up 7-0 in the first quarter before Montgomery answered in the second quarter. Odom’s 21-yard rushing score gave the Mustangs a 14-6 lead before back-to-back short yardage touchdown runs in the quarter allowed the Mustangs to lead 35-18.
Montgomery came roaring back with three unanswered scores to take a touchdown lead into the fourth quarter, but Odom found the end zone twice more with his legs in the final quarter to give the Mustangs a hard-fought victory. Odom scored from 20 yards out and 11 yards out in the final quarter.
"We led 35-18 at halftime and it all fell apart in that third quarter," Hannah said. "We just kept telling them, 'Let's get one last stop.' We had a final stop at the end there, and we had to drive 80 or 90 yards to get that last score."
The Mustangs will travel to play Cedar Creek Friday night.
