The (9-3) Road Warriors journey concluded with a 33-0 loss against No. 2 Southern Lab Friday night in a game where No. 14 St. Frederick struggled with the size and athleticism of one of the top seeds in the state, like many others before them.
“Credit to them,” St. Frederick Andy Robinson said. “They’re a really good football team. They’re athleticism and size is as good as we’ve seen at this level. They’re a big, physical team, and they just match up really well across the board. They were able to create some explosive plays, and their playmakers played well.”
St. Frederick’s Michael Thompson, who rushed for a collective 660 yards in the last three ballgames, was limited to 97 yards on 29 rushes against the Kittens. He had all but five of St. Frederick’s total yards against a defense that was as advertised Friday night.
“We hadn’t faced a defensive line that big, and they were awfully good,” Robinson said.
Southern Lab totaled 452 yards while accumulating a fourth of St. Frederick’s season total of points given up (127). Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard completed 11-of-17 passes for 270 yards. His favorite target on the night, Darren Morris, had five catches for 160 yards. Morris also tallied an interception on defense with two sacks.
Following the loss, Robinson thought of all the good that came from St. Frederick’s semifinal appearance.
“Definitely disappointed in the way the game ended, but just looking back and reflecting… When the bracket came out and we were a 14 seed, to go on the road and do the things this team did was something that was special,” Robinson said. “It definitely leaves a mark on the program, and the seniors for what they accomplished. We lost to three really good football teams that are still playing at this point. I’m awfully proud. We’ll get back and see what improvements we need to make as a program and as a team. We want to take that next step, but that doesn’t take anything away from what this group has done.”
Robinson is extra sentimental about this senior class too because they were the building blocks from the very beginning.
“They mean a lot,” Robinson said. “They were eighth graders when I first walked into the door. They were transitioning in the spring. We won a lot of games together, and it’s been a heck of a ride with them. I am close to each one of those guys, and I will always remember that team and their leadership.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
