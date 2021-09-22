Andy Robinson returns home Friday night with a team his father, and former Delhi coach, Corky Robinson would love to roam the sidelines with.
On paper, the (3-0) Warriors out match a winless Delhi team ahead of playing an undefeated OCS squad the following Thursday night.
“It’s always going to be significant to me having grown up there,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “My family still lives there, so it’s always exciting. It's significant to me having grown up over there. My family still lives there. I’ll be excited. And our kids will be excited.”
The St. Frederick Warriors recorded its first goose egg of the season last Friday night in a 28-0 win against Tensas.
And it’s only fitting the Warriors defense continue to steal the headlines after the unit has given up just 17 points through the first three ballgames.
The Warriors held Tensas to negative 58 yards in the shutout victory.
“They had quarterback exchange issues,” Robinson said. “We had that lightning delay in the first quarter just as we got going. So we came back out and ran the clock the rest of the game. The only time it stopped was for heat timeouts. The positive is we got to play a lot of players Friday night.”
The Warriors jumped ahead 14-0 with a 12-yard touchdown run by Donovan Giovingo followed by a two-yard scamper by Giovingo later on in the quarter. Giovingo led the Warriors with 117 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
“With Michael Thompson banged up, we wanted to limit him and just try to use as many guys as we could,” Robinson said. “We had the fewest guys going both ways since I’ve been head coach. So it was great to play as many players as we did.”
Giovingo found the end zone again midway through the second quarter on a 12-yard run before polishing off his big night with a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors had 137 total yards on 32 plays.
