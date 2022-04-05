The St. Louis Catholic girls and Madison Prep boys basketball teams repeated as LHSAA champions this year. Each team was powered by a player who earned top honors in the LSWA’s Class 3A All-State teams.
Myca Trail, a UL-Monroe signee, was selected as the girls Outstanding Player after averaging 18.7 ppg, 7.3 rebs, six steals, three assists per game while leading St. Louis to a 32-3 record and second consecutive Division II championship. Trail scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the championship game.
Percy Daniels of Madison Prep was voted the Outstanding Player on the boys squad. The 6-foot-9 Daniels averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5.6 blocked shots and 3.0 assists per game and had 25 points and 14 rebounds in semifinals on 10 of 11 shooting.
Madison Prep beat Wossman in the Class 3A final, giving the school a second straight 3A title and eighth overall.
MPA guard Dez’mond Perkins is a second-team selection after averaging 19 points and 7 rebounds per game. St. Louis’ Paris Guillory, who averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 assists per game, also was a first-team selection on the girls squad.
Otis Robinson of Wossman was voted the 3A girls Coach of the Year. In his first year, Robinson helped the Wildcats improve from seven wins to the 3A championship.
The Wildcats are represented on the first team by sophomore Da’Nyah Ross, who averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Errol Gauff of Hannan was selected as the boys Coach of the Year after leading the Hawks to the first LHSAA championship in program history.
The Hawks had just two seniors and made their first state finals appearance in school history for boys basketball.
Hannan has a first team selection in freshman Drew Timmons, who averaged 17.1 and 7.8 rebounds per game.
LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Percy Daniels Madison Prep 6-9 Sr. 18.0
Albert Shell Wossman 6-3 Sr. 15.4
Joseph Manning Bossier 6-2 Sr. 17.7
Drew Timmons, Hannan 6-4 Fr. 17.1
Treyfontay Alford S.B. Wright 6-3 Sr. 24.6
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Bryson Hardy St. Louis 6-2 Sr. 19.6
Dez’mond Perkins Madison Prep 6-6 Sr. 19.0
Troy Cole Donaldsonville 6-4 Sr. 17.0
Courtney McCarthy Richwood 6-5 Jr. 32.0
Christian Ferguson B.T. Washington-NO Sr. 6-5 19.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PERCY DANIELS, MADISON PREP
COACH OF THE YEAR: ERROL GAUFF, ARCHBISHOP HANNAN
Honorable mention
Curtis Deville, Iowa; JaQuevius Thompson, Caldwell; Ja’Kwon Gulley, Caldwell; Jayden Murrell, Grant; Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Zaren James, University; Pat Williams, Wossman; Mason Lawless, E.D. White; Collin Coates, University; Kyler Paul, Patterson; Marquis Harris, Bossier; Nick Bailey Mansfield; Grant Kemp, Hannan; Lawrence Forcell, Donaldsonville; Eamon Kelly, De La Salle; AJ Ford, Marksville; Dawson James, Buckeye; Dashawn Ceasar, Iowa; Jamaal Guillory, Westlake; Jeremiah Pierre, Lutcher.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Myca Trail St. Louis 5-10 Sr. 18.7
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-7 Jr. 18.3
Avery Young Iota 5-7 Sr. 23.0
Allasia Washington Madison Prep 5-8 Sr. 18.9
Da’Naya Ross Wossman 5-8 So. 15.1
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Kaylan Jack Madison Prep 5-6 Sr. 17.1
Aubrey Hoyt Albany 5-10 So. 12.8
Tia Anderson Brusly 5-9 Jr. 17.7
A’yiana Flemings Ursuline 6-2 Jr. 18.5
Isabella April Kenner Discovery 5-10 Sr. 19.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MYCA TRAIL, ST. LOUIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: OTIS ROBINSON, WOSSMAN
Honorable mention
Keira James, Marksville; Madison Siddle, Grant; Rylie Tate, Caldwell; Caroline Adams, E.D. White; Ramiah Augerson, Wossman; Anrya Wilson, Wossman; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Elizabeth Ayers, E.D. White Catholic; Imari Simon, St. James; Taylor Perkins, Crowley.
