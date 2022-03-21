Da’Naya Ross earned her status as a “player” among Northeast Louisiana basketball circles back when she was in elementary school.
Wossman head coach Otis Robinson caught his first glimpse of Ross at the Henrietta Johnson Recreation Center back in 2016. The Ouachita Parish floods forced Wossman to move its practice to the center. Younger players were cleared from the playing surface for Wossman’s practice when Robinson, who was an assistant at the time, told the staff that Ross could stay.
“At that time Da’Naya was like in the third or fourth grade, and when I saw her, I said, ‘No, let’s see what she can do,’” Robinson said. “We ended up scrimmaging, and she got in and scrimmaged with us. That’s when I knew she was a player.”
Years later Ross hoisted the Class 3A State Championship alongside Robinson after garnering District 2-3A Most Valuable Player honors. And now she adds another award in The 2022 Ouachita Citizen Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“This is just the start of something bigger,” said Ross, who averaged 15.2 points per game and 5.5 rebounds.
Ross joined the Wossman Lady Wildcats as a transfer from Richwood High School. Wossman fought for her eligibility, and she was deemed eligible a few games into the 2021-22 season. While meshing with her new teammates, she noticed something about the George “Vamp” Belton Sports Complex. There weren’t many banners for the girls.
“We would look up in the gym, and we just didn’t have too many banners,” Ross said. “After practice, we would just look up at it and talk about adding some.”
A Class 3A State Championship banner will be added after Wossman’s 57-40 state championship win against Madison Prep. Ross led her team with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a victory that saw Wossman trail in the second quarter after a fast start. A team that featured multiple freshmen starters and a sophomore in Ross had to answer the question, “Are they too young and inexperienced to win a state championship?”
Robinson even asked himself that question, expecting to run into adversity along the way. But when the Lady Wildcats went down in the state championship, Ross and the Lady Wildcats answered and ultimately ran away with a double-digit victory. That begs the question — how'd they stay so composed?
“Before the game we were talking about cents,” Ross said. “It’s four quarters. For every quarter, we have to stay up to get the full dollar out. We lost the second quarter, so we had to get our full 75 cents back in the third.”
That’s one way of putting it. The other is Ross was practically unstoppable in the championship victory. After falling short of her own standards with a 12-point performance in a 65-59 semifinal victory against Albany, Ross showcased her scoring prowess in the championship game.
“I had my team on my back because on Wednesday before, the team had me on theirs,” Ross said.
Wossman’s breakout sophomore guard admitted she can be hard on herself, and also stated that she felt that was the best way to be. But Robinson lifted up his young star player after the semifinal victory.
“She never misses the mark,” Robinson said. “She was always going to put up between 15 and 34 points in the game. And so for her to have that game and think she didn’t do a good job scoring-wise, I had to point out all the small things she did well, like giving the ball to the person that ultimately scored. Defense and rebounding are also big parts of the game.”
Ross also accounted for three blocks and five steals in that semifinal win. For the season, Ross averaged two steals per contest.
Like most of the good ones, Ross plays with a chip on her shoulder, but she wants to embrace a bigger role in her community for years to come. She isn’t looking to impersonate any other player, but instead become the player that future generations can look up to and strive toward being.
“To be honest, I don’t really look up to anybody,” Ross said. “I want people to look up to me. I want to be a role model.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.