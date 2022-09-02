Rummel’s explosive offensive plays prevented Ouachita from starting 1-0 on the season in Thursday night's 42-28 affair in Hammond.
“I knew going in that they were very good offensively and that we’d have a tough time slowing them down,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “Allowing big plays on defense, we’ve got to get better at that. That’s something we will continue to work on. Maybe have to move some other guys back there so we can communicate better. They hit three big hitters all in the first half I believe, and that’s demoralizing to a team on the road.”
Demoralizing could also describe the Lions’ opening drive. Ouachita got behind its offensive line and controlled the line of scrimmage with a seven-minute drive that saw the Lions drive all the way to Rummel's four-yard line to open up the game, but Ouachita could not capitalize before ultimately ending the drive with a turnover on downs.
“Had we scored on that opening possession, things might have worked out differently for us,” Garvin said. “They did a nice job there by not breaking and stopping us. They made the plays and we didn’t.”
Even in the loss, the Lions saw good signs on both sides of the football. The offensive line paved the way for a consistent rushing attack that accounted for more than 300 yards rushing.
Ouachita tailback Carldell Sirmons accounted for all four touchdowns on the ground and eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark. Making splashy plays is nothing new for Sirmons, who scored the game-winning two-point conversion against West Monroe a season ago, but watching Sirmons run the ball with authority between the tackles has Garvin excited about what’s to come for his star tailback this season.
“He did something I’ve never seen him do before (Thursday night), and that’s lower his shoulder,” Garvin said. “Whether it be on short situations or if he could smell the goal line, he just put his head down and hit the hole with a burst. That’s great to see. He’s not just a shifty guy. He can pound it in there too even with his small frame.”
Ouachita’s first drive of the ballgame stalled out inside the Raider five-yard line, and Rummel answered with a 96-yard drive on six plays that culminated in a 65-yard touchdown pass for the 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Ouachita allowed more than 200 passing yards in defeat.
The Lions took their first and only lead of the game after another long drive that spanned over 11 plays. This time Ouachita punched it in on Sirmons’ nine-yard score.
The Raiders answered with a 61-yard touchdown pass and a 28-yard touchdown run later in the half, but Sirmons scored his second touchdown from a yard out to make it a 20-14 affair at half. Rummel ran just 11 plays in the first half, as opposed to Ouachita’s 40 snaps.
Rummel would gain two-score advantages three more times in the second half, but Ouachita came right back with an answer every time until the end. Trailing 35-21 with more than eight minutes remaining on the clock, Sirmons busted loose on a 76-yard touchdown run to make it a one-possession game. Rummel ultimately scored with less than two minutes remaining to send Ouachita home with a loss.
“I told our guys that this loss wouldn’t define us. It’s a long season,” Garvin said. “We’re guaranteed nine more ballgames. Next week we want to be 1-0. Once we watch that film (Friday) and Saturday, we’ll put the loss behind us. The goal is to be 1-0. We shot ourselves in the foot, but our guys never stopped playing hard. Getting lined up correctly and all that can be fixed with coaching.”
Ouachita will look for better results when the Lions host Neville Friday.
