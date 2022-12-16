Ruston’s run to the state championship was celebrated with multiple First-Team selections, as well as offensive and defensive MVP accolades in District 2-5A.
Ruston quarterback Jaden Osborne earned Offensive MVP for his 1,059 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions that went along with his 385 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ruston linebacker Jadon Mayfield was named Defensive MVP after tallying 119 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The full District 2-5A list follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Jaden Osborne, Ruston
WB Joe Bordelon, ASH
RB Caldell Sirmons, Ouachita
RB Dyson Fields, Ruston
RB Antonio Ford, West Ouachita
RB Daltan Cunningham, ASH
FB Noah Norman, West Monroe
FB Jamarion Treadway, Ouachita
OL Mason Skipper, Ruston
OL Blake Loring, West Monroe
OL Houston Moore, West Ouachita
OL Noah Miller, Ouachita
OL Josh Colvin, Ruston
OL Trace Calcote, ASH
TE Nate Green, West Monroe
TE Zhy Scott, Ruston
WR Aaron Jackson, Ruston
WR Amyrion Mingo, ASH
WR Jaylin Johnson, ASH
WR David Moore, West Monroe
ATH Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita
K Kareem El-Giar, West Monroe
RS Carldell Sirmons, Ouachita
Second-Team Offense
QB Hayden Federico, West Monroe
RB Jordan Hayes, Ruston
RB Gage DeJean, West Monroe
FB Jadon Mayfield, Ruston
FB Peyton Freer, West Ouachita
OL Connor Tucker, West Monroe
OL Gavin Waters, Ouachita
OL Ian Hodge, West Ouachita
OL Brett Bain, ASH
OL Matthew Hixon, West Monroe
OL Garrett Varnell, West Ouachita
OL Kris Pleasant, Ouachita
OL Alex Courville, Pineville
OL Ashton Jerro, Ruston
ATH Seth Clampit, West Ouachita
K RJ Brown, Ruston
RS Jeffery Gill, West Monroe
First-Team Defense
DL Christian Davis, Ruston
DL Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright, ASH
DL Peyton Bell, Ruston
DL Jackson Snow, West Monroe
DL Hayden Stewart, West Monroe
DE Ahmad Breaux, Ruston
DE Geordan Guidry, Ruston
DE D’arrius Zeigler, West Monroe
DE Michael Nolan, West Ouachita
LB Jadon Mayfield, Ruston
LB Chauncey Lee, West Monroe
LB Zheric Hill, Ruston
LB Cole-Michael Stephens, West Monroe
CB CJ Williams, West Monroe
CB Jordan McWain, Ruston
CB Isaiah Harris, West Monroe
S Nate Johnson, Ruston
S Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita
S John Barajas, ASH
S Hunter Myers, West Monroe
S Ray Owens, Ruston
Flex Jamaious Blackmon, Ruston
P Will Fendley, Ruston
Second-Team Defense
DT Chance Dora, Ouachita
DT Cooper Tally, West Ouachita
DE Tyler Roark, West Monroe
DE Bryce Rushing, ASH
DE Kendrick Cooley, Ouachita
LB Greg Willis, Pineville
LB Luke Jones, West Ouachita
LB Jacobie Wilson, Ouachita
LB Kristian Doyle, Ouachita
CB Devin Armstard, Ouachita
CB Corey Toston, West Ouachita
CB Kendrick Jones, Ruston
S Grant Edmondston, West Monroe
S Jason Blackwell, ASH
S Kyran McConnell, Ruston
S Jacoryian Crowe, Ruston
S Jeffery Gill, West Monroe
Flex Josh Marie, ASH
P Grant Edmondson, West Monroe
P Joe Bordelon, ASH
Honorable Mentions
Aaden Walker, ASH
Hunter Rivet, ASH
Eric Jones, ASH
Kylon Bradley, Ruston
Julian Ross, Ouachita
Earnest Pratt, Ouachita
Damontae Thomas, Ouachita
Kaleb Bordelon, Ouachita
Emilio Rios, Ouachita
Mandrell Lewis, Ouachita
Zach Jackson, Ouachita
Martavious Ward, West Monroe
Parker Todd, West Monroe
Collin Watkins, West Monroe
Kaleb McGee, West Monroe
Carson Tucker, West Monroe
Cooper Simmons, West Monroe
Ethan Gates, Pineville
Zane Seitz, Pineville
Jacob Asbury, Pineville
Sam Ozark, West Ouachita
Alan Dean, West Ouachita
Cayden Tolbird, West Ouachita
Kevin Sims, West Ouachita
