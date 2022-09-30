You won’t find Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill celebrating a loss. That much is guaranteed.
But a 27-21 defeat against Ruston, the LSWA’s No. 5 team in Class 5A, Friday night proved what the coaches had been seeing all along. The Tigers are getting better.
“I thought our guys played hard,” Tannehill said. “It’s tough to lose a close game like this. But we’re getting better every week. We can see it. I don’t like coming close and neither do our kids. We have to keep working a little harder to get that much better in case we run into these guys again.”
Under the new Non-Select Division I playoff bracket, the Tigers and Bearcats are each fighting for one of the coveted 28 playoff spots, and like Tannehill said, could be matched up in the postseason down the line. If that happens to be Neville’s destiny, the Tigers will have to game plan for Aaron Jackson, who actually played for the Tigers last year between playing for the Ruston since he was a junior. Now back in a Bearcat uniform, Jackson recorded 127 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions against his old team. And Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh was certainly glad to see him wearing red again.
“I’m proud for him,” Baugh said. “He’s a good receiver. We missed him when he was gone last year. I’m glad he’s here, and obviously he makes an impact for our football team. They were stacking people in there. They knew we were going to try to run the football, so they matched him out there one-on-one. And he can win those most of the time.”
Jackson scored his third touchdown of the game on a 17-yard strike to put the Bearcats on top, 27-14, with 5:59 remaining in the ballgame. Jackson was ejected after the play for an excessive celebration penalty. When asked about it after the game, Baugh said Jackson recorded his second unsportsmanlike after high-fiving someone on the sideline.
The Tigers answered Ruston’s score with a nine-play drive that culminated in Jaylon Nichols’ second touchdown of the night. He led all rushers with 128 yards on 25 carries.
Trailing by six with three minutes to go in the contest, the Tigers forced a three-and-out after Henry Cagle and Rudy Dozier simultaneously went low on Ruston star tailback Dyson Fields for the combined tackle for loss. Fields was helped off of the field with a knee injury following the hit, and he was limited to 90 yards and one score on 30 carries.
“The big question coming in was could we stop them… And we did a good job,” Tannehill said. “That’s a very good football team, as physical a football team as we’ll play.”
The Tigers picked up one first down on its final drive with 2:38 remaining, but a quarterback hurry on fourth-and-nine ultimately forced an incomplete pass to secure the victory for Ruston.
The Bearcats offense chipped away at Neville’s defense down in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats' signature drive of the night came in the final frame when Ruston churned out 63 yards on 10 plays that finished with Jackson’s 17-yard score.
Ruston quarterback Jaden Osborne finished the night completing nine-of-17 passes for 190 yards and three scores.
“Jaden threw the ball well,” Baugh said. “He hit some spots, and I feel like our kids know we can do that. This week we had to make some throws. I feel comfortable doing whatever we need to do.”
Trailing 14-7 out of the half, Neville marched 60 yards on six plays to tie the ballgame up. After riding Nichols on the ground, the Tigers turned to their passing attack in the second half and it provided exciting results. First, Bradley Hanlon went up and snatched a jump ball over the middle of the field. Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone connected with Hanlon on a 35-yard strike to set the Tigers up inside the 10-yard line. Anzalone then tossed up another jump ball to Jaden Gibson for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the contest, 14-14.
After exchanging punts, the Bearcats turned to the air again. And this time Ruston quarterback Jaden Osborne connected with Jackson on a 72-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers defensive line, composed of Kameron Johnson, Brody Whatley, D'Angelo Woods and Matthew Fobbs-White, set the tone from the opening kickoff. Ruston fed Fields on five of the first six plays of scrimmage, and Dozier tackled him on three of those plays from scrimmage. Ruston shanked a punt after picking up only one first down to set Neville up at its own 45 for the opening possession.
The Tigers rode Nichols on all seven plays from scrimmage on a 55-yard scoring drive on offense. Facing a fourth-and-one, Nichols burst loose on a 31-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers in front, 7-0.
Meanwhile, Cagle, Dozier, Brelen Robinson and that Tiger front continued to make it tough sledding for that Bearcat run game, forcing another punt after a three-and-out. Ruston rushed for just 10 yards on the first two possessions of the game.
On the Tigers’ second offensive possession, Nichols ripped off a 54-yard gain on a screen where he added 10 more yards by carrying a couple Ruston defenders all the way inside the 15. Neville attempted a 27-yard field goal, but Chandler Pettis’ attempt was blocked by Ruston.
“Any time you have special teams miscues in a game like this it always comes back to haunt you,” Tannehill said. “We had an opportunity on that drive to score. We had a miscue on a wrong route.”
That gave the Bearcats momentum heading into the second quarter, as Ruston turned to the air to ultimately set up a two-yard touchdown run by Fields, tying the game at 7-7. And the momentum carried over on defense, as well, with Neville going three-and-out for the first time of the night on offense.
Following the field goal block, the Tigers gained just six yards the remainder of the half.
The Bearcats scored just before halftime to take their first lead of the ballgame. Aided by a personal foul penalty earlier in the drive, Ruston’s Jaden Osborne eventually connected with Neville transfer Aaron Jackson in the end zone on a spectacular 12-yard pitch and catch. The Tigers felt they recovered a fumble before Ruston’s go-ahead score, but officials ruled the play was whistled dead before the forced fumble.
Both teams were held under 150 total yards of offense in the first two quarters.
Neville finished with 304 total yards, while Ruston had 313 yards.
Both Neville and Ruston will begin district play next week, as the (3-2) Tigers host Peabody and the (4-1) Bearcats travel to Alexandria.
