Ruston’s hopes of breaking a losing streak to West Monroe that’s lasted since 1990 went up in smoke in 2021. With pink smoke feeling the air in a festive pregame environment, the fever pitch at kickoff was quickly met with a fast start from West Monroe in a 42-14 Rebel victory that was supposed to be Ruston’s crowning moment in District 2-5A.
In 2022, there was no smoke. There was no glitz. There was no glamor. And that was on purpose ahead of Friday night’s 35-17 Bearcat victory.
“There was no reason to have any smoke, I think,” Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh said. “We’ll smoke now. That’s when the celebration needs to take place. Not at the beginning.”
The Ruston student section unleashed the pink smoke bombs at the end of the game, signaling a new day at Ruston High School, and perhaps a new era. Ruston’s historic 35-17 victory against West Monroe Friday night ended a 33-game Rebel win streak over the Bearcats and broke a 26-year district championship streak for the Rebels.
And there wasn’t anything controversial about Ruston’s first win against West Monroe since 1990. What should be the No. 1 seed in the Non-Select Division I playoffs dominated the game from start to ultimately get that proverbial “monkey off their back.” And the Bearcats did so by jumping on West Monroe’s back with a 28-0 second quarter lead.
“We couldn’t have come out any better in the first half, and there were too many stupid mistakes in the second half,” Baugh said. “It shouldn’t have come down to onside kicks and all that. But you know everybody gets nervous whenever it’s coming down to that. Thirty-two years, I think they felt a lot of pressure with that. We need to learn how to finish the ballgame, but I’m proud for the kids.”
The streak of 33 straight games included five playoff games. The 1998 state championship and 1999 semifinals were also a part of a streak that spanned three decades. Ruston won 10 straight prior to the 1991 contest, and the teams did not meet in 2009, 2010 and 2020.
The Ruston Bearcats avoided last year’s sluggish start that saw West Monroe lead 21-0 in the first half in that highly anticipated 2021 clash. With two Rebel defenders in the vicinity, Aaron Jackson made a leaping 37-yard grab to put the Bearcats in Rebel territory on the opening drive. Two plays later, facing a third-and-long, Jaden Osborne evaded Rebel defenders in the backfield before climbing the pocket and finding Jackson again on a 19-yard gain.
“Even when we had him covered, he made some catches,” West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said. “We even tried to double cover him. We decided we had to try and get more pressure on the quarterback, and we made enough mistakes to get behind the 8-ball, and it was hard to catch back up.”
Ruston showed a little bit of everything on a drive that ended with Dyson Fields’ four-yard touchdown run.
The Rebels defense responded well on the next defensive series, as D’Arrius Zeigler recorded a sack on third-and-long to force the Bearcats’ first punt of the night. But that would be a rare sight in the first two quarters.
As the rain started to trickle down on the Rebels’ second drive of the night, mother nature made its presence felt as Federico slipped on a play-action on first down, which ultimately killed another drive that neared midfield for the Rebels.
Fields made the Rebels pay on Ruston’s ensuing drive. West Monroe’s defense received a large helping of No. 2, who initiated contact and spun off of defenders to pick up extra yards on his runs. Fields gained 53 yards on the drive and scored on an 11-yard touchdown run that saw him break numerous West Monroe tackles en route to the end zone.
After gaining some traction with the option game on the first couple of drives, West Monroe’s offense failed to replicate that success after falling behind 14-0. A quick three-and-out followed by a short punt gave Ruston an opportunity to give West Monroe a dose of its own medicine. Jackson Snow and Hayden Stewart nearly prevented that by recording a tackle for loss to bring up a fourth-and-five at the West Monroe 35-yard line on the drive, but Osborne found his favorite target in Jackson to move the chains. Jadon Mayfield converted another fourth down with a fullback dive before punching it in from one yard out to flip the script with a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
With West Monroe struggling to stack positive plays on offense, Federico threw up a jump ball for David Moore to go get vertically over Bearcat defenders. The 32-yard completion put the Rebels back in Bearcat territory with a renewed sense of urgency. The drive stalled much like the other drives of the half, however.
Ruston was pinned deep in its own territory toward the end of the second quarter, but on third-and-10, Osborne ripped off a 46-yard run on a quarterback keeper. Logan Malone then caught a 37-yard touchdown strike to make it a 28-0 Ruston lead before the half.
With their backs against the wall, the Rebels ended the half on a positive note. Federico had time to set his feet in the pocket before finding Moore on 66-yard touchdown strike. The Rebels ensuing kickoff was recovered by Chauncey Lee at the Ruston 24-yard line, breathing new life into the Rebels. A dropped pass on third down, however, set up a 41-yard field goal from Kareem El-Giar, which made it a 28-10 ballgame at the half. The Rebels went into the half with only 137 yards of offense compared to Ruston’s 278.
The second half couldn’t have had a more unusual start. The ball wouldn't stay on the tee due to the wind, so Ruston gets someone to hold. A short kickoff bounces back in the direction of Ruston and the Bearcats fall on the ball.
“That happened at a bad time,” Osborne said. “That gave them a chance to go back down and score, and now your offense is pressing, and that’s not good.”
A 27-yard completion to Jackson that followed put Ruston inside the red zone seconds into the half. Mayfield’s one-yard score a few plays later extended Ruston’s lead to 35-10.
West Monroe faced a third-and-44 at the end of the third quarter after Ruston secured back-to-back sacks.
Federico connected with Moore on a 16-yard touchdown to cap the scoring. Ruston out-gained West Monroe, 338-194, in total yards. Dyson Fields led the Bearcats with 110 rushing yards and two scores on 26 carries, while Gage DeJean led the Rebels with 19 rushing yards on 11 carries. Federico finished his night completing seven-of-23 passes for 150 yards and two scores, and Moore caught three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. West Monroe was one-for-12 on third down attempts in the loss.
The Rebels were No. 10 in the Non-Select Division I entering the ballgame. The brackets will be released Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.