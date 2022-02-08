Ruston head coach Ryan Bond directed his team toward the visitor stands to high-five a vocal group of fans that made the trip over to West Monroe. The Bearcats, along with the Lady Bearcats, just completed a season sweep against the West Monroe Rebels in back-to-back Top 10 contests. And that was an achievement Bond felt warranted a celebration with Bearcat fans.
“It’s gratifying and satisfying for Ruston basketball and Ruston High,” Bond said. “The people who maybe doubt, ‘Hey Ruston, are they really that good?’ The proof is in what we’ve done so far.”
The No. 8 (21-4) Ruston Bearcats put a stronghold on District 2-5A with a 52-45 double overtime victory against No. 5 (17-8) West Monroe Tuesday night, improving to 7-1 in district play. The Bearcats now hold sole possession of first place.
Tuesday night's game featured a back-and-forth affair that witnessed Dakota Gasca, who was sporting a new look with a clear facemask after last week’s tumble, drain two free throws with 15 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
In the first overtime period, West Monroe’s Rayshawn Pleasant sunk a 3-pointer, as all the momentum favored the Rebels. But Ruston dug down deep and found a way, as Jay Lillord made a tough basket in the paint with 40 seconds left to tie the game and send it into double overtime. Ruston’s Braylon McNeal, who led all scorers with 21 points, started the period with an and-one to set the tone the rest of the way.
“Just tough-minded kids and tough-willed kids,” Bond said. “It’s things we’ve been doing for three years since I’ve taken the job. We were trying to get kids in here that wanted to be pushed and wanted to work. It’s a great group of kids that want to win and believe in what we’re doing. They play for each other. From where we were two years ago to where we are now, it’s just tremendous.”
Gasca hit an off-balanced triple at the buzzer to get the Rebels within three at the end of the third quarter. He led the Rebels with 18 points.
A back-and-forth opening quarter was highlighted by a steal and fast-break lay-in by Shun Glass followed by an and-one conversion by Gasca.
West Monroe fell behind, 12-11, in the opening minute of the second quarter, but Glass quickly answered with a 3-pointer to put the Rebels up for good in the period.
Gasca sent the Rebels to the locker room with a 20-15 lead after he reversed a lay-in underneath the basket following Jadais Richard’s let-out pass.
Ruston 55, West Monroe 50 (girls)
West Monroe’s Jaliyah Everett scored 24 points in the second half alone, but even that wasn’t good enough to thwart Ruston’s rally in the final three minutes.
The No. 5 Lady Bearcats entered the final three minutes of the game trailing, 47-42, before ripping off a 13-3 run to finish the contest.
Jalayea McWain started a 10-0 run that culminated in a West Monroe timeout with 1:10 remaining and Ruston’s bench going crazy on West Monroe’s floor. McWain led the Lady Bearcats with 16 points, and Emerald Parker added 15 more. Everett scored all but four points in the second half for the Lady Rebels.
No. 9 (22-9, 7-2) West Monroe jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the first quarter, as Pashonnay Johnson started the contest red hot. She had seven of those nine points and scored 13 points in the first half. Johnson finished the contest with 17 points.
Ruston closed the gap in the second quarter and tied the game at 14-14 midway through the period. Mariah Hintze gave the Lady Bearcats their first lead of the contest, as she completed a 6-0 run, but Johnson came back on the other end with back-to-back baskets to put the Lady Rebels back out in front.
Ruston drained consecutive 3-pointers to take a 22-20 halftime lead. McWain’s trey just barely beat the buzzer.
The Lady Bearcats stayed perfect in district and moved to 24-6 on the season.
