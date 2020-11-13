West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton watched his first senior class take the field for the final time in A.R. “Red” Sims Stadium Friday night against a (5-2) Ruston squad that many feel has state championship potential in Class 5A.
Pulling off an upset against a team of Ruston’s caliber became all the more difficult when (2-3) West Ouachita player and coaches looked up at the scoreboard to find themselves down, 14-0, with Ruston only running one offensive play.
The Chiefs entered the District 2-5A matchup down seven players who play significant football for the Chiefs, which forced five sophomores to play on offense. Despite having key players out, Middleton decided to push forward and play the game, which Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh said afterward he appreciated.
“We just didn’t have our guys,” West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton said. “We haven’t had ‘em all year. We could have easily called it, but we didn’t. We lined up and played. I think I owe it to the kids. (Ruston) deserves to play, and we want to play. But it’s been like that all year… I take nothing away from Ruston. They’re legit. That’s a really good football team.”
Meanwhile, Ruston was missing its star tailback Ke’Travion “Bull” Hargrove, who rushed for 242 yards and three scores against Catholic in Week 6.
“Bull made a cut versus scout team and tweaked his knee a little bit,” Baugh said. “Thursday it was a little sore, so we dressed him out and looked at him at warmups. And it just didn’t look any good.”
For the first couple of minutes, it looked as though the Chiefs were going to put up a fight with two first-down runs from Kohl Nolan on the first four plays of the game. However, a fumble by Nolan two plays later allowed Jordan Williams to scoop up the ball and return it 45 yards for the first score of the night.
“I was skeptical on whether we would be able to play,” Baugh said. “I didn’t really like how the kids were after pregame meal and stuff like that. But whenever we got out here, we struggled getting them stopped on the first drive, but when we picked the ball up and ran it in on the fumble, that got our motor running. I was pleased after that.”
The Chiefs picked up a first down on their second series of the night, but were forced to punt the football away. That’s when Ruston’s return man muffed the punt and gifted West Ouachita with excellent field position. Unfortunately for West Ouachita, a holding play negated a 20-yard run from Nolan on the first play of the series.
The second play wasn't much better, as Haikeem Buckley fumbled the football back to the Bearcats. Ruston quarterback Jaden Osborne took his first snap of the game with just more than four minutes remaining the first quarter and tossed a 34-yard touchdown to Jackson Procell.
Despite the mistakes, the Chiefs moved the football and forced some punting situations against an explosive Ruston squad. West Ouachita had 112 total yards in the half.
However, Ruston’s big play potential, along with a couple costly turnovers, were all the Bearcats needed to make the game a lopsided affair.
Ruston scored twice more before the half ended — entering the break with a 28-0 halftime lead — as Osborne found the end zone on a 41-yard run and a 41-yard touchdown pass to Deontre Griffin. Osborne completed 8-of-11 passes for 138 yards, while also rushing for 68 yards on seven carries in the victory.
“I think we ran some option stuff that seemed like it slowed down for (Osborne) that he saw what he was looking at,” Baugh said. “And then in the passing game too, I think he saw some things that he hasn’t seen earlier in the year. That’s just him growing up as a sophomore quarterback.”
Nolan was once again the workhorse in the backfield for the Chiefs. With 30 carries, Nolan rushed for 142 yards for West Ouachita. Peanut Middleton completed 11-of-18 passes for 91 yards. Hudson Shepherd had six catches for 50 yards.
As for the Bearcats, Ruston rushed for 201 yards as a team, while Griffin led the team with 60 receiving yards.
Seth Clampit blocked a punt for the Chiefs in the first half, while Devin Butler recovered a fumble later in the ballgame. Ruston’s B.J. Green corralled an interception in the third quarter, which set up a two-yard score by Dyson Fields one play later. West Ouachita turned it over four times in the loss.
Brett Reppond drilled a 23-yard field goal to prevent the Chiefs from being shutout.
Ruston is currently open after West Monroe pulled out of the Week 8 matchup. Baugh is currently searching for a new opponent, but said it would have to make sense both logistically and financially.
As for the Chiefs, Middleton’s bunch will finish up on the road with a Thursday night contest against Alexandria Senior High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.