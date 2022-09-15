To change the direction of a football program, it just might take a thunderbolt.
That’s what Nick Saban called Alabama’s 2007 loss to ULM when he joined “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” Thursday morning.
“It’s something not so good to happen to get people’s attention,” said Saban while discussing the 21-14 upset loss. “I think that was certainly one. It was our first year here, trying to get the players that had been here in the past to buy into the program that we’re trying to build. Trying to recruit players that could improve our chances. And I think that game and people probably don’t remember this — playing in the Shreveport bowl that year — we played Colorado and won that game. I think those two things, one in a negative way and positive way, probably impacted how motivated we were to get this program off the ground.”
Alabama has gone on to win six national titles under Saban since Charlie Weatherbie’s Warhawks held Alabama scoreless in the second half of that unforgettable game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide and Warhawks have met on the field since the historic upset, which Alabama won 34-0 back in 2015. This Saturday’s matchup features Saban taking on Terry Bowden’s Warhawks, and Alabama's headman was complimentary of ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers, the scheme ran on both sides of the ball and the effort ULM’s coaching staff gets out of its players ahead of the 3 p.m. showdown. Saban also spoke highly of the Bowden family.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the Bowden family, Terry, Tommy and Coach (Bobby) Bowden,” Saban said. “When I was in high school, (Bobby Bowden) was the assistant at West Virginia before he became the head coach. And he did recruit our (high) school.
“The thing I remember the most about it was my dad passed away the first year I was in graduate school at Kent State, and my mom was by herself at West Virginia. And Coach Bowden called one day and said, ‘Look if you need to come home and be closer to your mom, I’ll create some type of job for you here at West Virginia.’ So I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for the Bowden family. I don’t think there’s anybody that’s been a better coach, a more classy coach and represented our profession with more professionalism than Coach Bowden.”
Saban has enjoyed great success in recruiting Northeast Louisiana during his time in the college ranks, and most recently won a national title with West Monroe’s Slade Bolden and Neville’s Phidarian Mathis. Prior to drawing recruits to Alabama, he had great success recruiting NELA high schools during his time at LSU, which included the recruitment of one of the most successful football players to ever come from this area, Andrew Whitworth.
“I thought he was special when we recruited him out of West Monroe High School,” Saban said. “Great family and just a fantastic person and had the right stuff from a character standpoint. He had a great work ethic and was mentally tough and wanted to be the best he could be, which obviously his 20-year pro career and Super Bowl win last year sort of tells us all that he had the right stuff.”
The (1-1) Warhawks will look to pull off another stunner this Saturday, as the 49-point underdog Warhawks travel once again to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
