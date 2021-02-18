It’s never too early for the hype to build for the annual Trey Altick Prep Classic baseball tournament.
And with approximately three weeks until the tournament is played, the schedule is nearing completion for the biggest annual tournament in the parish.
Below is the tentative schedule for the upcoming tournament:
March 4 (Thursday)
- 4:30 p.m. — Brookhaven vs. Evangel (at West Monroe)
- 4:30 p.m. — Ouachita vs. Parkway (at Ouachita)
- 4:30 p.m. — North DeSoto vs. Tioga (at West Ouachita)
- 4:30 p.m. — Lafayette Christian vs. Oak Grove (at Neville)
- 4:30 p.m. — Airline vs. Loranger (at Ruston)
- 4:30 p.m. — Mangham vs. Crossett (at OCS)
- 4:30 p.m. — C.E. Byrd vs. John Curtis (at Cedar Creek)
- 5:30 p.m. — Eunice vs. Brusly (at Eunice)
- 6 p.m. D’Arbonne Woods vs. Hamburg (at D’Arbonne Woods)
- 7 p.m. — West Monroe vs. Central (at West Monroe)
- 7 p.m. — Claiborne Christian vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee (at Ouachita)
- 7 p.m. — West Ouachita vs. Walker (at West Ouachita)
- 7 p.m. — Neville vs. Dunham (at Neville)
- 7 p.m. — Ruston vs. University (at Ruston)
- 7 p.m. — OCS vs. St. Charles Catholic (at OCS)
- 7 p.m. — Cedar Creek vs. Sacred Heart (at Cedar Creek)
March 5 (Friday)
- 4 p.m. — Kinder vs. Jena (Field 1 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
- 4:30 p.m. — Baptist Prep vs. Loranger (Field 2 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
- 4:30 p.m. — C.E. Byrd vs. Walker (at West Monroe)
- 4:30 p.m. — Ouachita vs. Airline (at Ouachita)
- 4:30 p.m. — University vs. Tioga (at West Ouachita)
- 4:30 p.m. — Franklin Parish vs. Lafayette Christian (at Neville)
- 4:30 p.m. — Dunham vs. Evangel (at Ruston)
- 4:30 p.m. — Sacred Heart vs. Oak Grove (at OCS)
- 4:30 p.m. — D’Arbonne Woods vs. Opelousas Catholic (at Cedar Creek)
- 6:30 p.m. — Kinder vs. St. Charles Catholic (Field 1 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
- 7 p.m. — West Monroe vs. John Curtis (at West Monroe)
- 7 p.m. — Brookhaven vs. Crossett (at Ouachita)
- 7 p.m. — West Ouachita vs. Central (at West Ouachita)
- 7 p.m. — Neville vs. Captain Shreve (at Neville)
- 7 p.m. — Ruston vs. Parkway (at Ruston)
- 7 p.m. — OCS vs. Brusly (at OCS)
- 7 p.m. — Cedar Creek vs. Opelousas Catholic (at Cedar Creek)
- 7 p.m. River Oaks vs. Catholic of Pointe Coupee (Field 2 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
March 6 (Saturday)
- 10 a.m. — Tioga vs. Central (at West Monroe)
- 10 a.m. — Ouachita vs. Walker (at Ouachita)
- 10 a.m. — Lafayette Christian vs. Loranger (at West Ouachita)
- 10 a.m. — St. Charles Catholic vs. Claiborne Christian (at Neville)
- 10 a.m. — Riverfield vs. Brookhaven (at Ruston)
- 10 a.m. — Opelousas Catholic vs. Baptist Prep (at OCS)
- 10 a.m. — Kinder vs. Dunham (at Cedar Creek)
- 11 a.m. — River Oaks vs. Hamburg (Field 1 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
- 12:30 p.m. — Sacred Heart vs. Mangham (at West Monroe)
- 12:30 p.m. — University vs. Airline (at Ouachita)
- 12:30 p.m. — West Ouachita vs. John Curtis (at West Ouachita)
- 12:30 p.m. — St. Charles Catholic vs. Parkway (at Neville)
- 12:30 p.m. — Franklin Parish vs. Eunice (at Ruston)
- 12:30 p.m. — OCS vs. C.E. Byrd (at OCS)
- 12:30 p.m. — Cedar Creek vs. Brusly (at Cedar Creek)
- 1:30 p.m. — Crossett vs. Opelousas Catholic (Field 1 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
- 1:30 p.m. — D’Arbonne Woods vs. Catholic of Pointe Coupee (at D’Arbonne Woods)
- 3 p.m. — West Monroe vs. Tioga (at West Monroe)
- 3 p.m. — University vs. Evangel (at Ouachita)
- 3 p.m. — Dunham vs. Oak Grove (at West Ouachita)
- 3 p.m. — Walker vs. North DeSoto (at Neville)
- 3 p.m. — Ruston vs. Eunice (at Ruston)
- 3 p.m. — OCS vs. Baptist Prep (at OCS)
- 3 p.m. — Cedar Creek vs. Kinder (at Cedar Creek)
- 3 p.m. — Loranger vs. Jena (Field 2 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
- 5:30 p.m. — West Monroe vs. John Curtis (at West Monroe)
- 5:30 p.m. — Ouachita vs. Evangel (at Ouachita)
- 5:30 p.m. — West Ouachita vs. Airline (at West Ouachita)
- 5:30 p.m. — Neville vs. North DeSoto (at Neville)
- 5:30 p.m. — Ruston vs. C.E. Byrd (at Ruston)
- 5:30 p.m. — Crossett vs. Franklin Parish (at OCS)
- 5:30 p.m. — Riverfield vs. Hamburg (at Cedar Creek)
- 5:30 p.m. — Mangham vs. Jena (Field 2 at Sterlington Sports Complex)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.