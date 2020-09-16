After schools were discouraged from hosting jamborees with multiple schools participating in it, local teams have adapted by scheduling scrimmages for next week.
And that doesn’t necessarily mean fans will get the opportunity to see their respective schools, as most teams have split the total allotment of tickets amongst the schools participating. That means a limited number of spectators — 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ guidelines — will get the opportunity to see their teams up close and personal.
The following scrimmages are set to take place:
— West Monroe will meet Acadiana at 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25 at Louisiana College)
— West Ouachita will host Union at 6 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25)
— Wossman will host Neville at 6 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25)
— Ouachita will host Franklin Parish at 5:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25)
— Carroll will host Richwood at 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25)
— Sterlington will host Mangham at 6 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25)
— Ouachita Christian will host Evangel at 6 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25)
— St. Frederick will host Caldwell at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 24)
— River Oaks will travel to play Delta Charter at 6 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25)
The 2020 high school football season will kick off the following week.
Fans of each team can read in-depth previews for the upcoming 2020 football season in the Oct. 1 edition of The Ouachita Citizen as well as online the week of at ouachitacitizen.com.
